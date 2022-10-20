T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 09 between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at UrduPoint. The 9th match ofT20 World Cup 2022 will be between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands from Group A of the First Round. The match will be at the Geelong Cricket Ground (GMHBA) , Victoria, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 20th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last T20 WC 2022 First Round match against each other. The Netherlands has won both its previous matches and will go to Super 12 Group 1 if it wins this match, and Sri Lanka will return home. If Sri Lanka wins this match and Namibia loses its next one, Sri Lanka will qualify for the Super 12 Round. But if Namibia also wins its upcoming match, both can secure their position in the Super 12 based on NRR.

This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Match 09 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands played 2 T20 International matches in the past; Sri Lanka won both.

This record says that Sri Lanka is the favorite in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 09 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. The Netherlands played the previous 4 T20 World Cups and reached the 2nd Round only once. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Cup winner in 2016, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 9th match.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands had played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 33.3. Team Netherlands played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have played two matches in the tournament, the Netherlands won both, and Sri Lanka won one match.

According to their performance in T20 WC 2022, the Netherlands is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 9th match.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out.

The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over.

Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Sri Lanka has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor Sri Lanka when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 24 matches. They currently have 4506 points and a rating of 173.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands at 8th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 10356 points and a rating of 235.

T20 WC 2022 Match 09 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Sri Lanka and the Netherlands and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of the Netherlands

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 9th match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC Match 09

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 9th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC Match 09

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Maheesh Theekshana is in the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These three can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Sri Lanka Vs. Netherlands Match?

According to history, experience, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and ICC World T20 Rankings, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09. Furthermore, the performance in T20 WC 2022 favors the Netherlands in the 9th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Sri Lanka will win the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Nevertheless, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

