The 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Namibia and UAE from Group A of the First Round. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 20th October 2022.

The match will be at the Geelong Cricket Ground (GMHBA) , Victoria, Australia.

Namibia and UAE are in the Group A of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last T20 WC 2022 First Round match against each other. Namibia has won one match before, but UAE has not won any. If Namibia wins this match, it can reach the Super 12 Round if Sri Lanka loses earlier today. If Sri Lanka wins its match and Namibia also wins, the Super 12 qualifier will be the team with a higher NRR. On the other hand, if UAE wins, it will have at least one victory before returning home, and Namibia will not qualify for the Super 12 Round if Sri Lanka wins earlier. But if Sri Lanka also loses its match and Nambia loses this game, the Super 12 qualifier will again be decided based on the NRR.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 10 LIVE

Past Records of Namibia Vs. UAE Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Namibia and UAE played 1 T20 International match in the past, which Namibia won.

This record says that Namibia is the favorite in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 10 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia had played 38 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 26 of these 38 matches with a winning percentage of 68.42. So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of UAE in T20

UAE had played 66 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 66 matches, with a winning percentage of 50.76. So we can say that the UAE T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. UAE in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. UAE played in the 2014 T20 World Cup and is now participating in the T20 World Cup second time this season. UAE returned home in the 2014 T20 WC after playing Round 1 matches. On the other hand, it's the 2nd appearance of Namibia in the T20 World Cups. The T20 WC 2021 was the debut of Namibia in T20 World Cups, and it reached the Super 12 Round that season.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Namibia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 10th match.

Namibia in T20 World Cups

Namibia had played 8 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 3 of these 8 with a winning percentage of 37.50. Team Namibia played good cricket in its first appearance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

UAE in T20 World Cups

UAE played 3 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and lost all in the T20 World Cup 2014. The UAE T20 cricket team is new to this tournament and returning after 8 years in this mega event, so we hope it will perform well in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Vs. UAE in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. UAE and Namibia have played two matches in the tournament so far; Namibia has won one match, and UAE has lost both of its previous games.

Their performance in T20 WC 2022 shows Namibia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 10th match.

Namibia in T20 World Cup 2022

Namibia won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka. The Namibia team achieved this unbelievable victory by beating Sri Lanka by 55 runs, and Sri Lanka was all-out in the 19th over.

Its next match was against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the match by beating Namibia by 5 wickets with 3 balls left as they chased the target of 122 in the last over.

UAE in T20 World Cup 2022

UAE lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the match by beating UAE by 1 wicket with 3 balls left. The second match of UAE was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka defeated UAE by 79 runs as UAE couldn't chase the target of 153 and got all out at 73 in the 18th over.

Namibia Vs. UAE in ICC T20 Rankings

Namibia has a better position than UAE in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Namibia has a higher rating than UAE. So we think that the game will favor Namibia when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands at 14th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 31 matches. They currently have 5715 points and a rating of 184.

Where does UAE Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

UAE T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 15th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the UAE Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 5064 points and a rating of 181.

T20 WC 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Namibia and UAE and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Namibia

The playing 11 of Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2022 10th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain) (Batsman)

JJ Smit (All-Rounder)

Divan la Cock (Batsman)

Stephan Baard (Batsman)

Nicol Loftie Eaton (Batsman)

Jan Frylinck (All-Rounder)

David Wiese (All-Rounder)

Ruben Trumpelmann (Bowler)

Zane Green (Batsman)

Bernard Scholtz (Batsman)

Tangeni Lungameni (Bowler)

Michael van Lingen (All-Rounder)

Ben Shikongo (Bowler)

Karl Birkenstock (Batsman)

Lo-handre Louwrens (Batsman)

Pikky Ya France (Batsman)

Key Players of Namibia in T20 WC Match 10

JJ Smit is currently the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. Furthermore, Gerhard Erasmus is the 14th-best, and David Wiese is the 17th-best all-rounder on the list. These three can be the game-changers for Namibia in the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Playing 11 of UAE

The playing 11 of UAE in the T20 World Cup 2022 10th match will be among the following players.

C P Rizwaan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Vriitya Aravind (Batter)

Chirag Suri (Batter)

Muhammad Waseem (All-Rounder)

Basil Hameed (All-Rounder)

Aryan Lakra (All-Rounder)

Zawar Farid (Batter)

Kashif Daud (Batter)

Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (Bowler)

Ahmed Raza (All-Rounder)

Zahoor Khan (Bowler)

Junaid Siddique (Bowler)

Sabir Ali (Bowler)

Alishan Sharafu (Batter)

Aayan Afzal Khan (All-Rounder)

Sultan Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Fahad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Vishnu Sukumaran (Batter)

Adhithya Shetty (Bowler)

Sanchit Sharma (All-Rounder)

Key Players of UAE in T20 WC Match 10

Muhammad Waseem is the 9th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. This player can turn the game in UAE's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Namibia Vs. UAE Match?

According to history, experience, performance in the past and current T20 World Cups, and ICC World T20 Rankings, Namibia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10. We predict Namibia will win the 10th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10, Namibia Vs. UAE. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.