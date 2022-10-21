The 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Scotland and Zimbabwe from Group B of the First Round. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Friday, 21st October 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 12 between Scotland and Zimbabwe at UrduPoint. The 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be between Scotland and Zimbabwe from Group B of the First Round. The match will be at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Friday, 21st October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Scotland and Zimbabwe are in the Group B of the First Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match against each other. Zimbabwe and Scotland won one match each. Zimbabwe won against Ireland, and Scotland won against West Indies. Whichever team wins will qualify for the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022.

Past Records of Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe Head to Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Scotland and Zimbabwe played 4 T20 International matches in the past; Scotland won 1, and Zimbabwe won 3.

This record says that Zimbabwe is the favorite in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 12 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Scotland in T20

Scotland had played 80 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 34 of these 80 matches with a winning percentage of 44.80. So we can say that the Scotland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. On the other hand, Scotland only played the previous 4 T20 World Cups and reached Round 2 in the previous season.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Scotland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 12th match.

Scotland in T20 World Cups

Scotland had played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 15 with a winning percentage of 28.57. Team Scotland played good cricket in T20 World Cup 2021, and we hope it will perform well in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 12th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Scotland and Zimbabwe have played two matches in the tournament so far, and both have won one match each.

Their performance in T20 WC 2022 shows that Zimbabwe and Scotland both are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 12th match.

Scotland in T20 World Cup 2022

Scotland won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the West Indies. Team Scotland won the match by beating West Indies by 42 runs as West Indians could not chase the target of 161 runs and got all-out in the second last over. Scotland lost their 2nd T20 WC'22 match against Ireland. Ireland beat them by six wickets with six balls left.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe won its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over.

Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC T20 Rankings

Zimbabwe has a better position than Scotland in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Zimbabwe has a higher rating than Scotland. So we think that the game will favor Zimbabwe when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where do Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 13th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 4092 points and a rating of 186.

Where do Zimbabwe Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 40 matches. They currently have 7792 points and a rating of 195.

T20 WC 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Scotland and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Scotland

The playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2022 12th match will be among the following players.

Richard Berrington (Captain) (Batter)

George Munsey (Batter)

Michael Leask (Batter)

Brad Wheal (Bowler)

Chris Sole (Bowler)

Chris Greaves (All-Rounder)

Safyaan Sharif (Bowler)

Josh Davey (All-Rounder)

Matthew Cross (Batter)

Calum MacLeod (Batter)

Hamza Tahir (Bowler)

Mark Watt (Bowler)

Brandon McMullen (All-Rounder)

Michael Jones (All-Rounder)

Craig Wallace (Batter)

Key Players of Scotland in T20 WC Match 12

Richard Berrington, the captain of the Scotland T20 cricket team, stands 20th in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. He can be a game-turner for his team.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 12th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC Match 12

Sikandar Raza is the 7th, Sean Williams is the 11th, and Wesley Madhevere is the 18th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to the history of head-to-head, experience, and ICC World T20 Rankings, Zimbabwe is the favorite team in the T20 WC'22 Match 12. In contrast, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors Scotland to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12. Also, performance in the T20 WC 2022 favors both teams in the 12th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Zimbabwe will win its third match in the T20 World Cup 2022 and qualify for the Super 12 Round. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

