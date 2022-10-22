T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 13 between Australia and New Zealand at UrduPoint. The 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Australia and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 12 PM PST (6 PM Local Time) on Saturday, 22nd October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Australia and New Zealand are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their opening match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Both played T20 WC 2021 final match, and Australia became the T20 World Champion. This time, both have directly qualified in the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 13 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 13 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Australia Vs. New Zealand Match 13 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Australia Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and New Zealand played 15 T20 International matches in the past, Australia won 10, and New Zealand won 5.

This record says that Australia is the favorite in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 13 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Australia in T20

Australia played 170 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 88 out of these 170, with a winning percentage of 53.91. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Australia and New Zealand both played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Australia was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, New Zealand was the runner-up of the previous season and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 13th match.

Australia in T20 World Cups

Australia had played 36 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 36, with a winning percentage of 61.11. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. New Zealand in ICC T20 Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Australia in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, New Zealand has a higher rating than Australia. So we think that the game will favor New Zealand when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings.

However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 10,554 points and a rating of 251.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 43 matches. They currently have 10,865 points and a rating of 253.

T20 WC 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Australia and New Zealand and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Australia

The playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 13th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain) (Batter)

Ashton Agar (All-Rounder)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Tim David (Batter)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Josh Inglis (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder)

Kane Richardson (Bowler)

Steven Smith (Batter)

Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder)

Matthew Wade (Batter)

David Warner (Batter)

Adam Zampa (Bowler)

Key Players of Australia in T20 WC Match 13

Aaron Finch is the 7th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Adam Zampa is in the 7th position, and Ashton Agar is the 20th on the list. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 9th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, and Marcus Stoinis is in the 15th position on the list. These players can turn the game in Australia's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of New Zealand

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 13th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC Match 13

Devon Conway is the 5th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, Glenn Phillips is 10th, and Martin Guptill is 14th on the list. Mitchell Santner is the 13th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Trent Boult is the 17th on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Australia Vs. New Zealand Match?

According to history, experience, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13. Furthermore, the ICC World T20 Rankings favor team New Zealand in the 13th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, we predict Australia will win the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand Live Score

