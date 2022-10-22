T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 14 between Afghanistan and England at UrduPoint. The 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Afghanistan and England from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Optus Stadium (Perth Stadium) in Perth, Australia. The match begins at 4 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Saturday, 22nd October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Afghanistan and England are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their opening match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Both teams have directly qualified in the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 14 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 14 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Afghanistan Vs. England Match 14 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and England played 2 T20 International matches in the past, and England won both.

This record says that England is the favorite in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 14 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20

Afghanistan played 104 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 68 out of these 104, with a winning percentage of 65.86. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Afghanistan played 5 T20 World Cups previously, and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Afghanistan reached Round 2 twice in T20 World Cups. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 14th match.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Afghanistan had played 19 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 19, with a winning percentage of 36.84. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is improving its performance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. England in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, England has a higher rating than Afghanistan. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 27 matches. They currently have 5919 points and a rating of 219.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 11063 points and a rating of 263.

T20 WC 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Afghanistan and England and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 14th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Najibullah Zadran (Batter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Batter)

Azmatullah Omarzai (All-Rounder)

Darwish Rasooli (Batter)

Fareed Ahmad Malik (Bowler)

Fazal Haq Farooqi (Bowler)

Hazratullah Zazai (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Bowler)

Naveen ul Haq (Bowler)

Qais Ahmad (Bowler)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Mohammad Saleem (Bowler)

Usman Ghani (Batter)

Afsar Zazai (Batter)

Sharafuddin Ashraf (All-Rounder)

Rahmat Shah (All-Rounder)

Gulbadin Naib (All-Rounder)

Key Players of Afghanistan in T20 WC Match 14

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the 20th-best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Rashid Khan is the 2nd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings and Mujeeb ur Rahman has the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Afghanistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 14th match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC Match 14

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Jos Buttler is the 17th on the list. Adil Rashid is the 9th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Reece Topley is the 11th, and Sam Curran is 16th on the list. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Afghanistan Vs. England Match?

According to history, experience, ICC World T20 Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, team England is the favorite to win the 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We predict England will win the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England Live Score

This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.