T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 15 between Sri Lanka and Ireland at UrduPoint. The 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Sri Lanka and Ireland from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 23rd October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Sri Lanka and Ireland are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their first match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Sri Lanka is the winner of Group A First Round, and Ireland is the runner-up of Group B First Round. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 15 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 15 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Match 15 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and Ireland played 2 T20 International matches in the past, and Sri Lanka won both.

This record says that Sri Lanka is the favorite in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 15 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. It was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, Ireland has played 6 T20 World Cups so far and reached Round 2 only once. It's Ireland's second-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 15th match.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland and Sri Lanka have played three matches in the First Round of this tournament, and both have won two matches each.

Both are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 15th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022,

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out. The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over. Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs by restricting the Netherlands to 146 in a chase of 163 runs.

Sri Lanka was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group A points table with 4 points and +0.667 NRR.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs. Ireland won its 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 match against Scotland by beating Scotland by 6 wickets with six balls left. Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against West Indies. Ireland won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls left.

Ireland was the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table runner-up with 4 points and +0.105 NRR.

Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than Ireland in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Sri Lanka has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor Sri Lanka when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 8th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 10356 points and a rating of 235.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 8949 points and a rating of 186.

T20 WC 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Sri Lanka and Ireland and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 15th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC Match 15

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Maheesh Theekshana is in the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These three can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Ireland

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 15th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC Match 15

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Match?

According to history, experience, ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15. Furthermore, the performance of both teams in the T20 WC'22 favors both teams. We predict Sri Lanka will win the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15, Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.