<p><p>T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 16 between Pakistan and India at UrduPoint. The 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and India from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round.

The match is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 23rd October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.</p><br />



<p>Pakistan and Pakistan and India are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their opening match in T20 WC 2022 against each other.

Both have directly qualified in the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 16 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 16 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Pakistan Vs. India Match 16 in T20 World Cup 2022.</p><br /><h2>Past Records of Pakistan Vs. India Head-to-Head in T20</h2><br /><p>Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past.

Pakistan and India played 11 T20 International matches in the past, Pakistan won 3, and India won 8.</p><br /><p>This record says that India is the favorite in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 16 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.</p><br /><h3>Past Records of Pakistan in T20</h3><br /><p>Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30.

So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.</p><br /><h3>Past Records of India in T20</h3><br /><p>India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.</p><br /><h2>Pakistan Vs.

India in T20 World Cups</h2><br /><p>Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Pakistan and India both played all the previous seven T20 World Cups.

Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021. On the other hand, India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016.</p><br /><p>According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 16th match.</p><br /><h3>Pakistan in T20 World Cups</h3><br /><p>Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25.

So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.</p><br /><h3>India in T20 World Cups</h3><br /><p>India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51.

So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.</p><br /><h2>Pakistan Vs.

India in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings</h2><br /><p>India has a better position than Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Also, India has a higher rating than Pakistan. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC T20 Teams Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.</p><br /><h3>Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?</h3><br /><p>The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 3rd position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 12,415 points and a rating of 259.</p><br /><h3>Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?</h3><br /><p>India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 55 matches. They currently have 14,760 points and a rating of 268.</p><br /><h2>T20 WC 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs.

India Squads</h2><br /><p>Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and India and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 16.</p><br /><h3>Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 16</h3><br /><p>The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 16th match will be among the following players.</p><br /><ul><br /><li>Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)</li><br /><li>Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Asif Ali (Batter)</li><br /><li>Haider Ali (Batter)</li><br /><li>Haris Rauf (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Khushdil Shah (Batter)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Naseem Shah (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Shan Masood (Batter)</li><br /><li>Usman Qadir (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Fakhar Zaman (Batter)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Haris (Batter)</li><br /><li>Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)</li><br /></ul><br /><h3>Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 16</h3><br /><p>Mohammad Rizwan is the world's best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Babar Azam is 3rd on the list.

Haris Rauf is the 14th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Shadab Khan is 15th, and Mohammad Wasim is 19th on the list. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.</p><br /><h3>Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 Match 16</h3><br /><p>The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 16th match will be among the following players.</p><br /><ul><br /><li>Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)</li><br /><li>KL Rahul (Batter)</li><br /><li>Virat Kohli (Batter)</li><br /><li>Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)</li><br /><li>Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Rishabh Pant (Batter)</li><br /><li>Dinesh Karthik (Batter)</li><br /><li>Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Axar Patel (All-Rounder)</li><br /><li>Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Harshal Patel (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Mohammad Shami (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Shreyas Iyer (Batter)</li><br /><li>Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)</li><br /><li>Deepak Chahar (Bowler)</li><br /></ul><br /><h3>Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 Match 16</h3><br /><p>Suryakumar Yadav is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, KL Rahul is the 13th, Virat Kohli is the 15th, and Rohit Sharma is the 16th on the list.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 12th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 6th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.</p><br /><h2>Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Pakistan Vs.

India Match?</h2><br /><p>According to history, experience, and the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, India is the favorite to win the 16th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Furthermore, the performance in the past T20 World Cups favors the Pakistan team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16. Furthermore, we predict and hope Pakistan will win the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.</p><br /><h2>ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India Live Score</h2><br /><p>Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16, Pakistan Vs.

India. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.</p></p>