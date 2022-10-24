The 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Bangladesh and Netherlands from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Monday, 24th October 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 17 between Bangladesh and Netherlands at UrduPoint. The 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Bangladesh and Netherlands from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Monday, 24th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Bangladesh and Netherlands are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh will play its opening match in T20 WC 2022 against the Netherlands. Netherlands is the runner-up of the Group A of the First Round, and Bangladesh directly qualified in the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 17 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 17 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands Match 17 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Bangladesh and Netherlands played 3 T20 International matches in the past, Bangladesh won 2, and the Netherlands won 1.

This record says that Bangladesh is the favorite in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 17 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh played 139 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 47 out of these 139, with a winning percentage of 34.55. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Bangladesh played all the previous seven T20 World Cups, and the Netherlands played only 4. Bangladesh ended up in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups 4 times and 3 times in Round 1. On the other hand, the Netherlands reached Round 2 only once.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 17th match.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 33, with a winning percentage of 21.88. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 out of these 15, with a winning percentage of 35.71. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands played three matches in the tournament and won two. Furthermore, it is the opening match of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 because it qualified directly to the Super 12 Round.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over. The third and last T20 WC'22 Round 1 match of the Netherlands T20 cricket team was against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs restricting the Netherlands to 146 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 163 runs.

Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor Bangladesh when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 9th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 46 matches. They currently have 10,220 points and a rating of 222.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 4506 points and a rating of 173.

T20 WC 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Netherlands and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 17.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 17

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 17th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Sabbir Rahman (Batter)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (All-Rounder)

Afif Hossain (All-Rounder)

Mossadek Hossain (Batter)

Litton Das (Batter)

Yasir Ali (Batter)

Nurul Hasan (Batter)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler)

Saifuddin (All-Rounder)

Taskin Ahmed (Bowler)

Ebadot Hossain (Bowler)

Hasan Mahmud (Bowler)

Najmul Hossain (Batter)

Nasum Ahmed (Bowler)

Shoriful islam (Bowler)

Shak Mahedi Hasan (Batter)

Rishad Hossain (Bowler)

Soumya Sarkar (Batter)

Key Players of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 17

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, is the world's best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. This player can turn the game in Bangladesh's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 17

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 17th match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 17

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 current ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands Match?

According to history, experience, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite to win the 17th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, the Netherlands has played good cricket in this tournament so far. We predict that Bangladesh will win the 17th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands Live Score

