South Africa and Zimbabwe are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa will play its opening match in T20 WC 2022 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is the winner of the Group B of the First Round, and South Africa directly qualified in the Super 12 Round of T20 WC 2022. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 18 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 18 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe Match 18 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. South Africa and Zimbabwe played 5 T20 International matches in the past, and South Africa won all matches.

This record says that South Africa is the favorite in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 18 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of South Africa in T20

South Africa played 160 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 92 out of these 160, with a winning percentage of 58.54. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. South Africa played all the previous seven T20 World Cups and reached the semifinals in 2009 and 2014. On the other hand, Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, South Africa is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 18th match.

South Africa in T20 World Cups

South Africa had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 35, with a winning percentage of 62.85. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe played three matches in the tournament and won two. Furthermore, it is the opening match of South Africa in T20 WC'22 because it qualified directly to the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe won its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over. Their 3rd T20 WC'22 match was against Scotland. They won the match by 5 wickets with 9 balls left.

Zimbabwe was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table with 4 points and +0.200 NRR.

South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

South Africa has a better position than Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Rankings.

Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, South Africa has a higher rating than Zimbabwe. So we think that the game will favor South Africa when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 37 matches. They currently have 9544 points and a rating of 258.

Where does Zimbabwe Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 40 matches. They currently have 7792 points and a rating of 195.

T20 WC 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of South Africa and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 18.

Playing 11 of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 18

The playing 11 of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 18th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain) (Batter)

Quinton de Kock (Batter)

Heinrich Klaasen (Batter)

Reeza Hendricks (Batter)

Keshav Maharaj (Bowler)

Aiden Markram (Batter)

David Miller (Batter)

Lungi Ngidi (Bowler)

Anrich Nortje (Bowler)

Wayne Parnell (Bowler)

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Rillee Rossouw (Batter)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Bowler)

Tristan Stubbs (Batter)

Bjorn Fortuin (Bowler)

Marco Jansen (Bowler)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Bowler)

Key Players of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 18

Aiden Markram is the 4th best batter in the current ICC T20 Batting Rankings, Quinton de Kock is 11th, and Reeza Hendricks is 12th. Tabraiz Shamsi is the 3rd best bowler in the current ICC T20 Bowling Rankins, Keshav Maharaj is 8th, and Anrich Nortje is 18th. Furthermore, Aiden Markram is the 12th-best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in South Africa's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 18

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 18th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 18

Sikandar Raza is the 7th, Sean Williams is the 11th, and Wesley Madhevere is the 18th best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to history, experience, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, South Africa is the favorite to win the 18th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, Zimbabwe has played good cricket in this tournament so far. We predict that South Africa will win the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18, South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.