T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 19 between Australia and Sri Lanka at UrduPoint. The 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Australia and Sri Lanka from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. The match begins at 4 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Australia and Sri Lanka are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Australia lost its opening match of the T20 WC'22 against New Zealand, and Sri Lanka won it against Ireland. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 19 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 19 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Match 19 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and Sri Lanka played 25 T20 International matches in the past, Australia won 15, and Sri Lanka won 10.

This record says that Australia is the favorite in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 19 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Australia in T20

Australia played 170 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 88 out of these 170, with a winning percentage of 53.91. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Australia and Sri Lanka both played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Australia was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, Sri Lanka was the T20 World Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Australia and Sri Lanka are both the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 19th match.

Australia in T20 World Cups

Australia had played 36 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 36, with a winning percentage of 61.11. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has played three matches in the First Round of this tournament and one in the Super 12 Round. On the other hand, Australia has only played one match this season yet.

Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 19th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Australia played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia was all out at 111 in the 18th over in a chase of 201 runs.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out. The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over. Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs by restricting the Netherlands to 146 in a chase of 163 runs.

Team Sri Lanka played its first Super 12 Round against Ireland. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left in a chase of 129 runs.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Australia and Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

Sri Lanka currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, Sri Lanka looks favorite to win the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Australia is currently in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Australia is because of no points and -4.450 NRR.

Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Sri Lanka is currently in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table.

This position of Sri Lanka is because of 2 points and +2.467 NRR.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Australia Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Australia wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Australia loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can Sri Lanka Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Sri Lanka wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Sri Lanka loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

Australia Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Australia has a better position than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Australia has a higher rating than Sri Lanka. So we think that the game will favor Australia when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 6th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 10,554 points and a rating of 251.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 8th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 10356 points and a rating of 235.

T20 WC 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Australia and Sri Lanka and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 19

The playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 19th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain) (Batter)

Ashton Agar (All-Rounder)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Tim David (Batter)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Josh Inglis (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder)

Kane Richardson (Bowler)

Steven Smith (Batter)

Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder)

Matthew Wade (Batter)

David Warner (Batter)

Adam Zampa (Bowler)

Key Players of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 19

Aaron Finch is the 7th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Adam Zampa is in the 6th position, and Ashton Agar is the 17th on the list. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, and Marcus Stoinis is in the 20th position on the list. These players can turn the game in Australia's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 19

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 19th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 19

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Maheesh Theekshana is in the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These three can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to head-to-head history and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19. In contrast, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 favors Sri Lanka. Also, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors both teams in the 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

We predict Australia will win the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19, Australia Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.