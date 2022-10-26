Ireland and England are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Ireland lost its opening match of the T20 WC'22 against Sri Lanka, and England won it against Afghanistan. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 20 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Ireland Vs. England Match 20 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Ireland Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Ireland and England played one T20 International match in the past that did not result.

This record says that both teams are the favorite in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Ireland played 6, and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Ireland reached Round 2 only once. It's Ireland's second-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 20th match.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. England in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland has played three matches in the First Round of this tournament and one in the Super 12 Round. On the other hand, England has only played one match this season yet.

England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 20th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs. Ireland won its 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 match against Scotland by beating Scotland by 6 wickets with six balls left. Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against West Indies. Ireland won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls left.

Ireland faced Sri Lanka in its first Super 12 match. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left, chasing 129 runs.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs.

Ireland Vs. England, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Ireland Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Ireland wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table.

Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Ireland loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can England Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If England wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If England loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

Ireland Vs. England in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

England has a better position than Ireland in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, England has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 48 matches. They currently have 8949 points and a rating of 186.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 11063 points and a rating of 263.

T20 WC 2022 Match 20 Ireland Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Ireland and England and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 20

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 20th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 20

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 Match 20

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 20th match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 Match 20

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Jos Buttler is the 17th on the list. Adil Rashid is the 9th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Reece Topley is the 11th, and Sam Curran is 16th on the list. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Ireland Vs. England Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 20.

We predict England will win the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 20 Ireland Vs. England Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 20, Ireland Vs. England. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.