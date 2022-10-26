The 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Afghanistan and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 26th October 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 21 between Afghanistan and New Zealand at UrduPoint. The 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Afghanistan and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 26th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Afghanistan and New Zealand are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Afghanistan lost its opening match of the T20 WC'22 against England, and New Zealand won it against Australia. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 21 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 21 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand Match 21 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and New Zealand played one T20 International match in the past, and New Zealand won it. It was in the T20 World Cup 2021.

This record says that New Zealand is the favorite in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 21 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20

Afghanistan played 104 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 68 out of these 104, with a winning percentage of 65.86. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Afghanistan played 5 T20 World Cups previously, and New Zealand played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Afghanistan reached Round 2 twice in T20 World Cups. On the other hand, New Zealand was the runner-up of the previous season and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 21st match.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Afghanistan had played 19 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 19, with a winning percentage of 36.84. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is improving its performance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan and New Zealand have only played one match this season yet.

New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 21st match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against England. England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets with 11 balls left in the chase of 113 runs.

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia could not chase the target of 201 and got all out at 111 in the 18th over.

Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Afghanistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

New Zealand currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, New Zealand looks favorite to win the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Afghanistan is currently in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Afghanistan is because of no points and -0.620 NRR.

New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

New Zealand is currently in 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of New Zealand is because of 2 points and +4.450 NRR.

* This group position of Afghanistan and New Zealand was before the match between England and Ireland earlier today.

Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Afghanistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Afghanistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Afghanistan loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can New Zealand Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If New Zealand wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If New Zealand loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, New Zealand has a higher rating than Afghanistan. So we think that the game will favor New Zealand when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 10th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 27 matches. They currently have 5919 points and a rating of 219.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 43 matches. They currently have 10,865 points and a rating of 253.

T20 WC 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Afghanistan and New Zealand and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 21

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 21st match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Najibullah Zadran (Batter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Batter)

Azmatullah Omarzai (All-Rounder)

Darwish Rasooli (Batter)

Fareed Ahmad Malik (Bowler)

Fazal Haq Farooqi (Bowler)

Hazratullah Zazai (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Bowler)

Naveen ul Haq (Bowler)

Qais Ahmad (Bowler)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Mohammad Saleem (Bowler)

Usman Ghani (Batter)

Afsar Zazai (Batter)

Sharafuddin Ashraf (All-Rounder)

Rahmat Shah (All-Rounder)

Gulbadin Naib (All-Rounder)

Key Players of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 21

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the 20th-best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Rashid Khan is the 2nd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings and Mujeeb ur Rahman has the 5th position on the list. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Afghanistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 21

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 21st match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 21

Devon Conway is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Martin Guptill is the 12th place on the list. Mitchell Santner is the 12th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Trent Boult is the 19th on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21.

We predict New Zealand will win the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21, Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.