T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 23 between the Netherlands and India at UrduPoint. The 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Netherlands and India from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 12 PM PST (6 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 27th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Netherlands and India are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. The Netherlands lost its first Super 12 T20 WC'22 match against Bangladesh, and India won it against Pakistan. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 23 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 23 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Netherlands Vs. India Match 23 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands Vs. India Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Netherlands and India never faced each other in any T20 International matches.

This record says that the Netherlands and India are both the favorites in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 23 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of India in T20

India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. India in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. The Netherlands played only 4, and India played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. The Netherlands reached Round 2 only once. On the other hand, India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performance, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 23rd match.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 out of these 15, with a winning percentage of 35.71. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India in T20 World Cups

India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. India in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands played 3 matches in the First Round and one in the Super 12 Round, while India has only played one match this season yet.

India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 23rd match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over. The third and last T20 WC'22 Round 1 match of the Netherlands T20 cricket team was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs restricting the Netherlands to 146 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 163 runs.

The Netherlands faced Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 Round. Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

India played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball.

Netherlands Vs. India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Netherlands and India in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

India has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, India looks favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

The Netherlands is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of the Netherlands is because of zero points and -0.450 NRR.

India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

India is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table.

This position of India is because of 2 points and +0.050 NRR.

* This group position of Netherlands and India was before the match between South Africa and Bangladesh earlier today. However, their NRR is the same as mentioned above.

Netherlands Vs. India, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Netherlands Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If the Netherlands wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If the Netherlands loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can India Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If India wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If India loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

Netherlands Vs. India in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, India has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 4832 points and a rating of 268.

Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 56 matches. They currently have 15,069 points and a rating of 269.

T20 WC 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Netherlands and India and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 23.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 23

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 23rd match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 23

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 current ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 Match 23

The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 23rd match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)

KL Rahul (Batter)

Virat Kohli (Batter)

Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Rishabh Pant (Batter)

Dinesh Karthik (Batter)

Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)

Axar Patel (All-Rounder)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)

Harshal Patel (Bowler)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Mohammad Shami (Bowler)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 Match 23

Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, KL Rahul is the 18th, Virat Kohli is the 9th, and Rohit Sharma is the 16th on the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Netherlands Vs. India Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23.

We predict India will win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23, Netherlands Vs. India. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.