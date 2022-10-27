The 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and Zimbabwe from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. The match begins at 4 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 27th October 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 24 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at UrduPoint. The 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and Zimbabwe from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. The match begins at 4 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 27th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their second Rond 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Pakistan lost its opening match in T20 WC'22 against India, and Zimbabwe faced South Africa in its first Super 12 match, and the match did not result. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 24 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 24 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe Match 24 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and Zimbabwe faced each other in 17 T20 International matches. Pakistan won 16 and Zimbabwe won 1 match.

This record says that Pakistan is the favorite in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 24 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Pakistan played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021. On the other hand, Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. Zimbabwe qualified for Round 2 first time this season.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 24th match.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe played 3 matches in the First Round and one in the Super 12 Round, while Pakistan has only played one match this season yet.

Team Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 24th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe won its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over.

Their 3rd T20 WC'22 match was against Scotland. They won the match by 5 wickets with 9 balls left. Zimbabwe was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table with 4 points and +0.200 NRR and qualified for Group B in the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe played its first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. Team South Africa restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Pakistan and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

Zimbabwe has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, Zimbabwe looks favorite to win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Pakistan is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table.

This position of Pakistan is because of zero points and -0.050 NRR.

Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Zimbabwe is in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Zimbabwe is because of 2 points and +0.000 NRR.

* This group position of Pakistan and Zimbabwe was before the match between India and Netherlands earlier today. However, their NRR is the same as mentioned above.

Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Pakistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Pakistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Pakistan loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Zimbabwe wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Zimbabwe loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than Zimbabwe. So we think that the game will favor Pakistan when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 49 matches. They currently have 12,633 points and a rating of 258.

Where does Zimbabwe Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 8211 points and a rating of 196.

T20 WC 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 24.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 24

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 24th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Fakhar Zaman (Batter)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 24

Mohammad Rizwan is the world's best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Babar Azam is 3rd on the list. Haris Rauf is the 15th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, and Shadab Khan is 16th on the list. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 24

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 24th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 24

Sikandar Raza is the 5th, Sean Williams is the 14th, and Wesley Madhevere is the 20th best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24.

We predict Pakistan will win the 24th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24, Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.