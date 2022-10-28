T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 25 between Afghanistan and Ireland at UrduPoint. The 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Afghanistan and Ireland from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) , Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Friday, 27th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Afghanistan and Ireland are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Afghanistan lost one match, the other did not result, and Ireland won one and lost one. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 25 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 25 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Afghanistan Vs. Ireland Match 25 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Ireland Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and Ireland played 23 T20 International matches in the past; Afghanistan won 16, and Ireland won 7.

This record says that Afghanistan is the favorite in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 25 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20

Afghanistan played 104 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 68 out of these 104, with a winning percentage of 65.86. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Afghanistan played 5 T20 World Cups previously, and Ireland played 6. Afghanistan reached Round 2 twice in T20 World Cups. On the other hand, Ireland reached Round 2 only once. It's Ireland's second-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups and Afghanistan's third time.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Afghanistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 25th match.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Afghanistan had played 19 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 19, with a winning percentage of 36.84. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is improving its performance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan has only played one match this season, the other one was not played because of rain, and Ireland has played 5 matches this season.

Ireland is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 25th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against England. England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets with 11 balls left in the chase of 113 runs. The second match of Team Afghanistan in this tournament was against New Zealand. The match did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs. Ireland won its 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 match against Scotland by beating Scotland by 6 wickets with six balls left.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against West Indies. Ireland won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls left. At the end of the Round 1 matches, Ireland was in second place in Group B with 4 points and +0.105 NRR and qualified for Group 1 of the Super 12 Round.

Ireland faced Sri Lanka in its first Super 12 match. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left, chasing 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against England. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Afghanistan and Ireland in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

Ireland currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, Ireland looks favorite to win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Afghanistan is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Afghanistan is because of one point and -0.620 NRR.

Ireland in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Ireland is currently in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Ireland is because of 2 points and -1.169 NRR.

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Afghanistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Afghanistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Afghanistan loses this match, it will have the lowest chance of going to the next round.

Can Ireland Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Ireland wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Ireland loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Afghanistan Vs. Ireland in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Afghanistan has a better position than Ireland in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Afghanistan has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor Afghanistan when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 10th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 6128 points and a rating of 219.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 52 matches. They currently have 9920 points and a rating of 191.

T20 WC 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Afghanistan and Ireland and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 25.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 25

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 25th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Najibullah Zadran (Batter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Batter)

Azmatullah Omarzai (All-Rounder)

Darwish Rasooli (Batter)

Fareed Ahmad Malik (Bowler)

Fazal Haq Farooqi (Bowler)

Hazratullah Zazai (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Bowler)

Naveen ul Haq (Bowler)

Qais Ahmad (Bowler)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Mohammad Saleem (Bowler)

Usman Ghani (Batter)

Afsar Zazai (Batter)

Sharafuddin Ashraf (All-Rounder)

Rahmat Shah (All-Rounder)

Gulbadin Naib (All-Rounder)

Key Players of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 25

Rashid Khan is the world's best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings and Mujeeb ur Rahman has the 4th position on the list. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings. These players can turn the game in Afghanistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 25

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 25th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 25

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Afghanistan is the favorite to win the 25th match of T20 WC'22. In contrast, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 favors Ireland to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25.

We predict Afghanistan will win the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland Live Score

