The 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Australia and England from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Friday, 28th October 2022.

Australia and England are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Australia lost to New Zealand, won against Sri Lanka, and England won against Afghanistan and lost to Ireland. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 26 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 26 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Australia Vs. England Match 26 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Australia Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and England played 23 T20 International matches in the past; Australia won 10, England won 11, and 2 matches did not result.

This record says England is the favorite in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 26 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Australia in T20

Australia played 170 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 88 out of these 170, with a winning percentage of 53.91. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Australia and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Australia was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 26th match.

Australia in T20 World Cups

Australia had played 36 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 36, with a winning percentage of 61.11. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. England in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. England and Australia have played two matches this season and won one each yet.

Australia and England are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 26th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Team Australia played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia was all out at 111 in the 18th over in a chase of 201 runs. The second T20 WC'22 match of Australia was against Sri Lanka. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Ireland. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

Australia Vs. England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Australia and England in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

England currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, England looks favorite to win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Australia is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Australia is because of 2 points and -1.555 NRR.

England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

England is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of England is because of 2 points and +0.239 NRR.

*These points table stats of Group 1 of T20 WC'22 are before the match between Afghanistan and Ireland earlier today.

Australia Vs. England, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Australia Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Australia wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Australia loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can England Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If England wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If England loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

Australia Vs. England in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

England has a better position than Australia in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, England has a higher rating than Australia. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 6th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,043 points and a rating of 251.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,510 points and a rating of 262.

T20 WC 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Australia and England and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 26

The playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 26th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain) (Batter)

Ashton Agar (All-Rounder)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Tim David (Batter)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Josh Inglis (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder)

Kane Richardson (Bowler)

Steven Smith (Batter)

Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder)

Matthew Wade (Batter)

David Warner (Batter)

Adam Zampa (Bowler)

Key Players of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 26

Aaron Finch is the 7th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings. Josh Hazlewood is the 2nd best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Adam Zampa is the 7th, and Ashton Agar is the 20th on the list. Furthermore, Marcus Stoinis is the 10th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, and Glenn Maxwell is the 11th on the list. These players can turn the game in Australia's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 Match 26

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 26th match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 Match 26

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings, and Jos Buttler is the 17th on the list. Sam Curran is the 8th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings, Adil Rashid is the 9th, and Topley is the 14th on the list. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 4th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, and Liam Livingstone is the 18th on the list. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Australia Vs. England Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and performance in T20 World Cup 2022, Australia is the favorite team in the 26th match of T20 WC'22. In contrast, ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings favor England to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26.

We predict Australia will win the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England Live Score

