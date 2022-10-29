T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 27 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at UrduPoint. The 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between New Zealand and Sri Lanka from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Saturday, 29th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. New Zealand won its opening match of the T20 WC'22 against Australia, and their match against Afghanistan did not result; Sri Lanka won against Ireland in Super 12 and lost against Australia. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 27 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 27 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Match 27 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. New Zealand and Sri Lanka played 19 T20 International matches in the past; New Zealand won 10, Sri Lanka won 8, and one did not result.

This record says that New Zealand is the favorite in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 27 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. New Zealand and Sri Lanka both played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. New Zealand was the previous season's runner-up and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016. On the other hand, Sri Lanka was the T20 World Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 27th match.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has played three matches in the First Round of this tournament and two in the Super 12 Round. On the other hand, New Zealand has only played two matches this season.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 27th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia could not chase the target of 201 and got all out at 111 in the 18th over. Its second match was against Afghanistan, which did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out. The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs by restricting the Netherlands to 146 in a chase of 163 runs. At the end of Round 1, Sri Lanka was at the top of Group A with 4 points and +0.667 NRR.

Team Sri Lanka played its first Super 12 Round match against Ireland. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left in a chase of 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Australia. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

New Zealand currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, New Zealand looks favorite to win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

New Zealand is 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of New Zealand is because of 3 points and +4.

450 NRR.

Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Sri Lanka is because of 2 points and +0.450 NRR.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can New Zealand Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If New Zealand wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and bright chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If New Zealand loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to confirm its qualification for the next round.

Can Sri Lanka Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Sri Lanka wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Sri Lanka loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to qualify for the next round.

New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, New Zealand has a higher rating than Sri Lanka. So we think that the game will favor New Zealand when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,166 points and a rating of 254.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 8th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 11,047 points and a rating of 235.

T20 WC 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of New Zealand and Sri Lanka and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 27

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 27th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 27

Devon Conway is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with an 831 Rating, Glenn Phillips is 12th with a 605 Rating, Finn Allen at 13th with a 603 Rating, and Martin Guptill is the 15th on the list with a 599 Rating. Mitchell Santner is the 12th best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with a 638 Rating, Trent Boult is 17th with a 623 Rating, and Tim Southee is 18th with a 620 Rating on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 27

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 27th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 27

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with a 658 Rating. Maheesh Theekshana is the 5th best bowler in ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with a 669 Rating, and Wanindu Hasaranga is the 6th on the list with a 668 Rating. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings with a 164 Rating. These players can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to head-to-head history and Men's T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27. In contrast, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors Sri Lanka in the 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 favors both teams.

We predict New Zealand will win the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27, New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.