T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 28 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at UrduPoint. The 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match begins at 8 AM PST (1 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 30th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day match.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third Rond 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Bangladesh won against the Netherlands and lost against South Africa in Super 12, Zimbabwe won against Pakistan, and its match with South Africa did not result. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 28 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 28 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Match 28 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe faced each other in 19 T20 International matches. Bangladesh won 12, and Zimbabwe won 7 matches.

This record says Bangladesh is the favorite in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 28 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh played 139 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 47 out of these 139, with a winning percentage of 34.55. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Bangladesh played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Bangladesh previously ended up in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups 4 times and 3 times in Round 1. On the other hand, Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. Zimbabwe qualified for Round 2 first time this season.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 28th match.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 33, with a winning percentage of 21.88. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe played 3 matches in the First Round and two in the Super 12 Round, while Bangladesh has only played two matches this season.

Team Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 28th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands. Team Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs. Its second match was against South Africa. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe won its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over.

Their 3rd T20 WC'22 match was against Scotland. They won the match by 5 wickets with 9 balls left. Zimbabwe was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table with 4 points and +0.200 NRR and qualified for Group B in the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe played its first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. Team South Africa restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

The second match of Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Round was against Pakistan. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 131 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

Zimbabwe has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, Zimbabwe looks favorite to win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Bangladesh is because of 2 points and -2.375 NRR.

Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Zimbabwe is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Zimbabwe is because of 3 points and +0.050 NRR.

Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Bangladesh Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Bangladesh wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Bangladesh loses this match, it will have minimum chances of qualifying for the next round.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Zimbabwe wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Zimbabwe loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than Zimbabwe. So we think that the game will favor Bangladesh when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 9th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 10,452 points and a rating of 222.

Where does Zimbabwe Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 8211 points and a rating of 196.

T20 WC 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 28.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 28

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 28th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Sabbir Rahman (Batter)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (All-Rounder)

Afif Hossain (All-Rounder)

Mossadek Hossain (Batter)

Litton Das (Batter)

Yasir Ali (Batter)

Nurul Hasan (Batter)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler)

Saifuddin (All-Rounder)

Taskin Ahmed (Bowler)

Ebadot Hossain (Bowler)

Hasan Mahmud (Bowler)

Najmul Hossain (Batter)

Nasum Ahmed (Bowler)

Shoriful islam (Bowler)

Shak Mahedi Hasan (Batter)

Rishad Hossain (Bowler)

Soumya Sarkar (Batter)

Key Players of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 28

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, is the world's best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, with a rating of 261. This player can turn the game in Bangladesh's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 28

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 28th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 28

Sikandar Raza is the 5th best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings with a 175 Rating, Sean Williams is the 14th with a 141 Rating, and Wesley Madhevere is the 20th on the list with a 120 Rating. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28. In contrast, Zimbabwe is the favorite in the 28th match of T20 WC'22 according to its performance in T20 World Cup 2022.

We predict Bangladesh will win the 28th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28, Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.