T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 29 between the Netherlands and Pakistan at UrduPoint. The 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Netherlands and Pakistan from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at the Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. The match begins at 12 PM PST (3 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 30th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Netherlands and Pakistan are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. The Netherlands lost its Super 12 T20 WC'22 matches against Bangladesh and India, and Pakistan lost its matches against India and Zimbabwe. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 29 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 29 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Netherlands Vs. Pakistan Match 29 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands Vs. Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Netherlands and Pakistan faced each other in one T20 International match, and Pakistan won.

This record says that Pakistan is the favorite in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 29 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. The Netherlands played only 4, and Pakistan played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. The Netherlands reached Round 2 only once before this tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performance, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 29th match.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 out of these 15, with a winning percentage of 35.71. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands Vs. Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands played 3 matches in the First Round and two in the Super 12 Round, while Pakistan has only played two matches this season yet.

Netherlands and Pakistan are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 29th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over.

The Netherlands' third and last T20 WC'22 Round 1 match of the Netherlands T20 cricket team was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs restricting the Netherlands to 146 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 163 runs. It was in second place on the Group A points table with 4 points and -0.162 NRR at the end of Round 1.

The Netherlands faced Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 Round. Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs. The Netherlands' second game in Super 12 was against India. Team India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180 runs and made 123 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Pakistan's second match in Super 12 was against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 130 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Netherlands Vs. Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Netherlands and Pakistan in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

Pakistan has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, Pakistan looks favorite to win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

The Netherlands is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of the Netherlands is because of zero points and -1.625 NRR.

Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Pakistan is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Pakistan is because of zero points and -0.050 NRR.

* This Points Table position of Netherlands and Pakistan is before the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe earlier today. However, their NRR remains the same.

Netherlands Vs. Pakistan, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Netherlands Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If the Netherlands wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have some chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If the Netherlands loses this match, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

Can Pakistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Pakistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have some chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Pakistan loses this match, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

Netherlands Vs. Pakistan in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor Pakistan when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 4832 points and a rating of 173.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 49 matches. They currently have 12,633 points and a rating of 258.

T20 WC 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Netherlands and Pakistan and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 29.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 29

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 29th match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 29

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 current ICC T20 Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 29

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 29th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Fakhar Zaman (Batter)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 29

Mohammad Rizwan is the world's best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with 849 points, and Babar Azam is 4th on the list with 799 points. Haris Rauf is the 15th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with 626 points, and Shadab Khan is 16th on the list with 624 points. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29.

We predict Pakistan will win the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29, Netherlands Vs. Pakistan. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.