T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 30 between India and South Africa at UrduPoint. The 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between India and South Africa from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia. The match begins at 4 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 30th October 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

India and South Africa are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their third Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. India won against the Netherlands and Pakistan, South Africa won against Bangladesh, and its match with Zimbabwe did not result. You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 30 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 30 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of India Vs. South Africa Match 30 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of India Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. India and South Africa faced each other in 23 T20 International matches. India won 13, South Africa won 9, and one match did not result.

This record says India is the favorite in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 30 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of India in T20

India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of South Africa in T20

South Africa played 160 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 92 out of these 160, with a winning percentage of 58.54. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India Vs. South Africa in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. India and South Africa played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016. On the other hand, South Africa reached the semifinals in 2009 and 2014.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 30th match.

India in T20 World Cups

India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa in T20 World Cups

South Africa had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 35, with a winning percentage of 62.85. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India Vs. South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa and India played two matches in the Super 12 Round. India won both, South Africa won one, and one of its matches did not result.

Team India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 30th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

India played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Its second match was against the Netherlands. India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180; India restricted them to 123 at the end of 20 overs.

South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. They restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

South Africa's second match was against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Round. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over.

India Vs. South Africa in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams India and South Africa in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

India has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, India looks favorite to win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

India is in 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of India is because of 4 points and +1.425 NRR.

South Africa in T20 WC'22 Points Table

South Africa is currently in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of South Africa is because of 3 points and +5.200 NRR.

* This group position of South Africa and India was before the Group 2 matches earlier today.

However, their NRR is the same as mentioned above.

India Vs. South Africa, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can India Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If India wins today, it can maintain a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and have better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If India loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to remain at the upper positions of the points table to qualify for the next round.

Can South Africa Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If South Africa wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If South Africa loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming matches to remain at the upper positions of the points table to qualify for the next round.

India Vs. South Africa in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India has a better position than South Africa in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, India has a higher rating than South Africa. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 56 matches. They currently have 15,069 points and a rating of 269.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 3rd position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 37 matches. They currently have 9544 points and a rating of 258.

T20 WC 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of India and South Africa and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 30.

Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 Match 30

The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 30th match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)

KL Rahul (Batter)

Virat Kohli (Batter)

Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Rishabh Pant (Batter)

Dinesh Karthik (Batter)

Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)

Axar Patel (All-Rounder)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)

Harshal Patel (Bowler)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Mohammad Shami (Bowler)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 Match 30

Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 828 rating, Virat Kohli is the 9th with a 635 rating, Rohit Sharma is the 16th with a 598 rating, and KL Rahul is the 18th on the list with a 597 rating. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 647 rating. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 189 rating. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 30

The playing 11 of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 30th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain) (Batter)

Quinton de Kock (Batter)

Heinrich Klaasen (Batter)

Reeza Hendricks (Batter)

Keshav Maharaj (Bowler)

Aiden Markram (Batter)

David Miller (Batter)

Lungi Ngidi (Bowler)

Anrich Nortje (Bowler)

Wayne Parnell (Bowler)

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Rillee Rossouw (Batter)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Bowler)

Tristan Stubbs (Batter)

Bjorn Fortuin (Bowler)

Marco Jansen (Bowler)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Bowler)

Key Players of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 30

Aiden Markram is the 5th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 762 rating, Quinton de Kock is 11th with a 619 rating, and Reeza Hendricks is 14th with a 603 rating. Tabraiz Shamsi is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankins with a 681 rating, Keshav Maharaj is 11th with a 644 rating, and Anrich Nortje is 19th on the list with a 605 rating. Furthermore, Aiden Markram is the 15th-best all-rounder in the ICC T20/i All-Rounder Rankings with a 140 rating. These players can turn the game in South Africa's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 India Vs. South Africa Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30.

We predict India will win the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

