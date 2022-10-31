The 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Australia and Ireland from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (6 PM Local Time) on Monday, 31st October 2022.

Australia and Ireland are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Australia won against Sri Lanka, lost to New Zealand, and their game with England did not result. In contrast, Ireland won against England, lost against Sri Lanka, and their match against Afghanistan did not result.

Australia and Ireland are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Australia won against Sri Lanka, lost to New Zealand, and their game with England did not result. In contrast, Ireland won against England, lost against Sri Lanka, and their match against Afghanistan did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 31 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 31 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Australia Vs. Ireland Match 31 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Australia Vs. Ireland Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Australia and Ireland played one T20 International match in the past, and Australia won it.

This record says that Australia is the favorite in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 31 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Australia in T20

Australia played 170 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 88 out of these 170, with a winning percentage of 53.91. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Australia played all the previous seven T20 World Cups, and Ireland played 6. Australia was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, Ireland reached Round 2 only once. It's Ireland's second-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups.

According to its experience in playing mega-events and past performance, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 31st match.

Australia in T20 World Cups

Australia had played 36 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 36, with a winning percentage of 61.11. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Australia has played 2 matches this season; its third one was not played because of rain. Ireland has played 3 matches this season in the First Round and 2 in the second round, and its 3rd Round 2 match was not played because of rain.

Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 31st match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Team Australia played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia was all out at 111 in the 18th over, chasing 201 runs. The second T20 WC'22 match of Australia was against Sri Lanka. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs.

Australia's third match in T20 WC'22 was against England. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs. Ireland won its 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 match against Scotland by beating Scotland by 6 wickets with six balls left.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against West Indies. Ireland won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls left. At the end of the Round 1 matches, Ireland was in second place in Group B with 4 points and +0.105 NRR and qualified for Group 1 of the Super 12 Round.

Ireland faced Sri Lanka in its first Super 12 match. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left, chasing 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against England. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

Ireland's third match in the Super 12 Round was against Afghanistan. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Australia Vs. Ireland in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Australia and Ireland in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

Ireland currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, Ireland looks favorite to win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Australia is in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Australia is because of 3 points and -1.555 NRR.

Ireland in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Ireland is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Ireland is because of 3 points and -1.169 NRR.

Australia Vs. Ireland, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Australia Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Australia wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Australia loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Can Ireland Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Ireland wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Ireland loses this match, it will have minimum chances of going to the next round.

Australia Vs. Ireland in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Australia has a better position than Ireland in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Australia has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor Australia when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 6th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,043 points and a rating of 251.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 52 matches. They currently have 9920 points and a rating of 191.

T20 WC 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Australia and Ireland and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 31.

Playing 11 of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 31

The playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 31st match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain) (Batter)

Ashton Agar (All-Rounder)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Tim David (Batter)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Josh Inglis (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder)

Kane Richardson (Bowler)

Steven Smith (Batter)

Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder)

Matthew Wade (Batter)

David Warner (Batter)

Adam Zampa (Bowler)

Key Players of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 31

Aaron Finch is the 7th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 681 rating. Josh Hazlewood is the 2nd best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 699 rating, Adam Zampa is the 7th with a 659 rating, and Ashton Agar is the 20th on the list with a 601 rating. Furthermore, Marcus Stoinis is the 10th best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 157 rating, and Glenn Maxwell is the 11th on the list with a 153 rating. These players can turn the game in Australia's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 31

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 31st match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 31

No player on the Ireland team is in the top 20 ICC T20I Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Australia Vs. Ireland Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Australia is the favorite to win the 31st match of T20 WC'22. In contrast, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 favors both teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31.

We predict Australia will win the 31st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 31 Australia Vs. Ireland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31, Australia Vs. Ireland. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.