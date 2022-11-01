T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 32 between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at UrduPoint. The 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (2 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 01 November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Afghanistan has not won any match yet; Sri Lanka won against Ireland in Super 12 and lost against Australia and New Zealand.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 32 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 32 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Match 32 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka played 3 T20 International matches in the past; Afghanistan won 1, and Sri Lanka won 2.

This record says that Sri Lanka is the favorite in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 32 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20

Afghanistan played 104 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 68 out of these 104, with a winning percentage of 65.86. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Afghanistan played 5, and Sri Lanka played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Afghanistan reached Round 2 twice in T20 World Cups. On the other hand, Sri Lanka was the T20 World Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 32nd match.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Afghanistan had played 19 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 19, with a winning percentage of 36.84. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is improving its performance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has played three matches in the First Round of this tournament and three in the Super 12 Round. On the other hand, Afghanistan has only played three matches this season.

Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 32nd match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against England. England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets with 11 balls left in the chase of 113 runs. The second match of Team Afghanistan in this tournament was against New Zealand. The match did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

Afghanistan's third match in T20 WC'22 was against Ireland. This match also did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out. The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs by restricting the Netherlands to 146 in a chase of 163 runs. At the end of Round 1, Sri Lanka was at the top of Group A with 4 points and +0.667 NRR.

Team Sri Lanka played its first Super 12 Round match against Ireland. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left in a chase of 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Australia. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs. Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in its third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match. New Zealand won the match by 65 runs as Sri Lanka was all out at 102 in the last over, chasing 168 runs.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

Sri Lanka currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, Sri Lanka looks favorite to win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Afghanistan is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table.

This position of Afghanistan is because of two points and -0.620 NRR.

Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Sri Lanka is because of 2 points and -0.890 NRR.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Afghanistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Afghanistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. However, it will have no chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Afghanistan loses this match, it will have no win in this tournament before its last group match.

Can Sri Lanka Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Sri Lanka wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and some chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Sri Lanka loses this match, it will have no chance of qualifying for the next round.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Sri Lanka has a higher rating than Afghanistan. So we think that the game will favor Sri Lanka when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 10th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 6128 points and a rating of 219.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 8th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 11,047 points and a rating of 235.

T20 WC 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 32

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 32nd match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Najibullah Zadran (Batter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Batter)

Azmatullah Omarzai (All-Rounder)

Darwish Rasooli (Batter)

Fareed Ahmad Malik (Bowler)

Fazal Haq Farooqi (Bowler)

Hazratullah Zazai (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Bowler)

Naveen ul Haq (Bowler)

Qais Ahmad (Bowler)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Mohammad Saleem (Bowler)

Usman Ghani (Batter)

Afsar Zazai (Batter)

Sharafuddin Ashraf (All-Rounder)

Rahmat Shah (All-Rounder)

Gulbadin Naib (All-Rounder)

Key Players of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 32

Rashid Khan is the world's best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with an 831 rating, and Mujeeb ur Rahman has the 4th position on the list with a 677 rating. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with a 247 rating. These players can turn the game in Afghanistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 32

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 32nd match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 32

Pathum Nissanka is the 8th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 658 Rating. Maheesh Theekshana is the 5th best bowler in ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 669 Rating, and Wanindu Hasaranga is the 6th on the list with a 668 Rating. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 164 Rating. These players can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

Head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings show that Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32.

We predict Sri Lanka will win the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 32 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32, Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.