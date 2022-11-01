The 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between England and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (6 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 01 November 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 33 between England and New Zealand at UrduPoint. The 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between England and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (6 PM Local Time) on Tuesday, 01 November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

England and New Zealand are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. England has won against Afghanistan, lost to Ireland, and its match against Australia did not result. On the other hand, New Zealand won against Australia and Sri Lanka, and its match against Afghanistan did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 33 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 33 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of England Vs. New Zealand Match 33 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and New Zealand played 22 T20 International matches in the past; England won 13, New Zealand won 8, and one match did not result.

This record says that England is the favorite in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 33 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. England and New Zealand both played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021. On the other hand, New Zealand was the previous season's runner-up and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 33rd match.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand and England have played three matches this season yet.

New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 33rd match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Ireland. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

England's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Australia. The match was abandoned because of rain without a ball bowled.

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia could not chase the target of 201 and got all out at 111 in the 18th over. Its second match was against Afghanistan, which did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

New Zealand's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the match by 65 runs, with Sri Lanka all out at 102 in the last over, chasing 168 runs.

England Vs. New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams England and New Zealand in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

New Zealand currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, New Zealand looks favorite to win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

England is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of England is because of 3 points and +0.239 NRR.

New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

New Zealand is 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of New Zealand is because of 5 points and +3.

*These points table stats of Group 1 of T20 WC'22 are before the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka earlier today. However, The NRR of England and New Zealand remain the same.

England Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can England Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If England wins today, it can have a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If England loses this match, it will have to struggle hard in the upcoming match to confirm its qualification for the next round.

Can New Zealand Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If New Zealand wins today, it can maintain the top position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and qualify for the semifinals this season. If New Zealand loses this match, it will have to struggle hard in the upcoming match to confirm its qualification for the next round.

England Vs. New Zealand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

England has a better position than New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, England has a higher rating than New Zealand. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,510 points and a rating of 262.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 44 matches. They currently have 11,166 points and a rating of 254.

T20 WC 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of England and New Zealand and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 Match 33

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 33rd match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 Match 33

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 754 rating, and Jos Buttler is the 17th on the list with a 597 rating. Sam Curran is the 8th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 657 rating, Adil Rashid is the 9th with a 652 rating, and Reece Topley is the 14th on the list with a 637 rating. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 4th best all-rounder in the ICCI T20 All-Rounder Rankings with a 181 rating, and Liam Livingstone is the 18th on the list with a 122 rating. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 33

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 33rd match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 33

Devon Conway is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 831 Rating, Glenn Phillips is 12th with a 605 Rating, Finn Allen at 13th with a 603 Rating, and Martin Guptill is the 15th on the list with a 599 Rating. Mitchell Santner is the 12th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 638 Rating, Trent Boult is 17th with a 623 Rating, and Tim Southee is 18th with a 620 Rating on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 England Vs. New Zealand Match?

Head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, and ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings favor England to win the 33rd match of T20 WC'22. However, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 shows that New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33.

We predict England will win the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33, England Vs. New Zealand. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.