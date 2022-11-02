T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 34 between Zimbabwe and Netherlands at UrduPoint. The 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Zimbabwe and Netherlands from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (2:30 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Zimbabwe and Netherlands are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth Rond 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Zimbabwe won against Pakistan, lost against Bangladesh, and their match against South Africa did not result in the Super 12 Round. The Netherlands did not win any game in the Super 12 Round yet.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 34 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 34 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands Match 34 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Zimbabwe and Netherlands faced each other in 4 T20 International matches. Zimbabwe won 3, and the Netherlands won 1 match.

This record says Zimbabwe is the favorite in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 34 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Zimbabwe in T20

Zimbabwe had played 112 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 33 out of these 112, with a winning percentage of 30.35. So we can say that the Zimbabwe T20 cricket team is not performing well according to history, and we hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe played the previous 5 T20 World Cups and ended up in the First Round each time. Zimbabwe qualified for Round 2 first time this season. On the other hand, The Netherlands played only 4 T20 World Cups previously and reached Round 2 only once before this tournament.

According to their experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are both the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 34th match.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups

Zimbabwe had played 12 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 of these 12 with a winning percentage of 41.67. The Zimbabwe T20 cricket team was not in the T20 WC 2021, so we hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 out of these 15, with a winning percentage of 35.71. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Zimbabwe and Netherlands both played 3 matches in the First Round and three in the Super 12 Round.

Team Zimbabwe is the favorite to win the T20 World Cup 2022 34th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Ireland. Team Zimbabwe won the match by beating Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs and made 143 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Zimbabwe lost its 2nd T20 WC'22 match against West Indies. West Indies beat them by 31 runs as team Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 154 and got all out at 122 in the 19th over.

Their 3rd T20 WC'22 match was against Scotland. They won the match by 5 wickets with 9 balls left. Zimbabwe was at the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group B points table with 4 points and +0.200 NRR and qualified for Group B in the Super 12 Round.

Zimbabwe played its first Super 12 match in T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa. Team South Africa restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

The second match of Zimbabwe in the Super 12 Round was against Pakistan. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 131 runs at the end of 20 overs. Its third match in Super 12 was against Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the match by 3 runs as Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 151 and made 147 at the end of the 20 overs.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over.

The Netherlands' third and last T20 WC'22 Round 1 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs restricting the Netherlands to 146 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 163 runs. It was in second place on the Group A points table with 4 points and -0.162 NRR at the end of Round 1.

The Netherlands faced Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 Round. Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs.

The Netherlands' second game in Super 12 was against India. Team India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180 runs and made 123 runs at the end of 20 overs.

The Netherlands faced Pakistan in its third Super 12 Match in T20 WC'22. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs.

Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Zimbabwe and Netherlands in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

Zimbabwe has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, Zimbabwe looks favorite to win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Zimbabwe is in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Zimbabwe is because of 3 points and -0.050 NRR.

Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

The Netherlands is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of the Netherlands is because of zero points and -1.948 NRR.

Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Zimbabwe wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it will have some chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Zimbabwe loses this match, it will return home after playing its last Super 12 match.

Can Netherlands Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If the Netherlands wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. However, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Zimbabwe has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Zimbabwe has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor Zimbabwe when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Zimbabwe Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Zimbabwe T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 11th in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Zimbabwe Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 42 matches. They currently have 8211 points and a rating of 196.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 4832 points and a rating of 173.

T20 WC 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Zimbabwe and Netherlands and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 34.

Playing 11 of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 34

The playing 11 of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022 34th match will be among the following players.

Craig Ervine (Captain) (Batter)

Ryan Burl (All-Rounder)

Regis Chakabva (Batter)

Tendai Chatara (Bowler)

Brad Evans (All-Rounder)

Luke Jongwe (Bowler)

Clive Madande (Batter)

Wesley Madhevere (Bowler)

Wellington Masakadza (Bowler)

Tony Munyonga (All-Rounder)

Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler)

Richard Ngarava (Bowler)

Sikandar Raza (All-Rounder)

Milton Shumba (Batter)

Sean Williams (All-Rounder)

Tanaka Chivanga (Bowler)

Innocent Kaia (Batter)

Kevin Kasuza (Batter)

Tadiwanashe Marumani (Batter)

Victor Nyauchi (Bowler)

Key Players of Zimbabwe in T20 WC'22 Match 34

Sikandar Raza is the 5th best all-rounder in the current ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 175 Rating, Sean Williams is the 14th with a 141 Rating, and Wesley Madhevere is the 20th on the list with a 120 Rating. These players can turn the game in Zimbabwe's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 34

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 34th match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 34

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 current ICC T20I Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Zimbabwe is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34. In contrast, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe are both the favorite in the 34th match of T20 WC'22 according to their performance in the past T20 World Cups.

We predict Zimbabwe will win the 34th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34, Zimbabwe Vs. The Netherlands. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.