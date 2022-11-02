T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 35 between Bangladesh and India at UrduPoint. The 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Bangladesh and India from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (6:30 PM Local Time) on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Bangladesh and India are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Bangladesh won against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe and lost against South Africa in Super 12. India won against Pakistan and Netherlands and lost to South Africa.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 35 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Bangladesh Vs. India Match 35 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. India Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Bangladesh and India faced each other in 11 T20 International matches. Bangladesh won 1, and India won 10 matches.

This record says India is the favorite in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 35 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh played 139 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 47 out of these 139, with a winning percentage of 34.55. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of India in T20

India had played 185 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 118 out of these 185, with a winning percentage of 66.38. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. India in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Bangladesh and India played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Bangladesh ended up in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups 4 times and 3 times in Round 1. On the other hand, India was the T20 World Champion in 2007, runner-up in 2014, and semifinalist in 2016.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 35th match.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 33, with a winning percentage of 21.88. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India in T20 World Cups

India played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 23 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 63.51. So we can say that the India T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh Vs. India in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh and India played 3 matches in the Super 12 Round.

Team India is the favorite to win the T20 World Cup 2022 35th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands. Team Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs. Its second match was against South Africa. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over.

Bangladesh faced Zimbabwe in its third T20 WC'22 match. Bangladesh won by 3 runs as Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 151 runs and made 147 runs at the end of 20 overs.

India in T20 World Cup 2022

India played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Its second match was against the Netherlands. India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180; India restricted them to 123 at the end of 20 overs.

India faced South Africa in its third T20 WC'22 match. South Africa won the match by 5 wickets with 2 balls left, chasing 134 runs.

Bangladesh Vs. India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Bangladesh and India in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

India has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, India looks favorite to win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Bangladesh is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Bangladesh is because of 4 points and -1.533 NRR.

India in T20 WC'22 Points Table

India is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table.

This position of India is because of 4 points and +0.844 NRR.

* These Group 2 T20 WC'22 Points Table positions are before the match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands earlier today. However, the NRR of both teams remains the same.

Bangladesh Vs. India, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Bangladesh Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Bangladesh wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Bangladesh loses this match, it will have no chance of qualifying for the next round.

Can India Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If India wins today, it can maintain a strong position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table and have better chances of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If India loses this match, it will have to struggle in the upcoming match to remain at the upper positions of the points table to qualify for the next round.

Bangladesh Vs. India in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

India has a better position than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, India has a higher rating than Bangladesh. So we think that the game will favor India when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 9th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 47 matches. They currently have 10,452 points and a rating of 222.

Where does India Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

India T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 1st in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 56 matches. They currently have 15,069 points and a rating of 269.

T20 WC 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and India and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 35.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 35

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 35th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Sabbir Rahman (Batter)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (All-Rounder)

Afif Hossain (All-Rounder)

Mossadek Hossain (Batter)

Litton Das (Batter)

Yasir Ali (Batter)

Nurul Hasan (Batter)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler)

Saifuddin (All-Rounder)

Taskin Ahmed (Bowler)

Ebadot Hossain (Bowler)

Hasan Mahmud (Bowler)

Najmul Hossain (Batter)

Nasum Ahmed (Bowler)

Shoriful islam (Bowler)

Shak Mahedi Hasan (Batter)

Rishad Hossain (Bowler)

Soumya Sarkar (Batter)

Key Players of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 35

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, is the world's best all-rounder in the current ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, with a rating of 261. This player can turn the game in Bangladesh's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of India in T20 WC'22 Match 35

The playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup 2022 35th match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain) (Batter)

KL Rahul (Batter)

Virat Kohli (Batter)

Suryakumar Yadav (Batter)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Rishabh Pant (Batter)

Dinesh Karthik (Batter)

Hardik Pandya (All-Rounder)

Ravichandran Ashwin (All-Rounder)

Yuzvendra Chahal (Bowler)

Axar Patel (All-Rounder)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowler)

Harshal Patel (Bowler)

Arshdeep Singh (Bowler)

Mohammad Shami (Bowler)

Shreyas Iyer (Batter)

Ravi Bishnoi (Bowler)

Deepak Chahar (Bowler)

Key Players of India in T20 WC'22 Match 35

Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with an 828 rating, Virat Kohli is the 9th with a 635 rating, Rohit Sharma is the 16th with a 598 rating, and KL Rahul is the 18th on the list with a 597 rating. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the 10th-best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 647 rating. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 3rd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 189 rating. These players can turn the game in India's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Bangladesh Vs. India Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, India is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35.

We predict India will win the 35th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 35 Bangladesh Vs. India Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 35, Bangladesh Vs. India. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.