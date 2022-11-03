T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is here, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 36 between Pakistan and South Africa at UrduPoint. The 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and South Africa from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Thursday, 3rd November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Pakistan and South Africa are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their fourth Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Pakistan won against the Netherlands but lost to India and Zimbabwe. South Africa won against Bangladesh and India, and its match with Zimbabwe did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 36 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 36 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Pakistan Vs. South Africa Match 36 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. South Africa Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and South Africa faced each other in 21 T20 International matches. Pakistan won 11, and South Africa won 10.

This record says Pakistan is the favorite in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 36 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of South Africa in T20

South Africa played 160 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 92 out of these 160, with a winning percentage of 58.54. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Pakistan and South Africa played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021. On the other hand, South Africa reached the semifinals in 2009 and 2014.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 36th match.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa in T20 World Cups

South Africa had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 35, with a winning percentage of 62.85. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa and Pakistan played three matches in the Super 12 Round. Pakistan won one, South Africa won two, and one of its matches did not result.

Team South Africa is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 36th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Pakistan's second match in Super 12 was against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 130 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistan faced the Netherlands in its third T20 WC'22 match. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs.

South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. They restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

South Africa's second match was against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Round. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over. They faced India in their third T20 WC'22 match. South Africa won the game by 5 wickets with 2 balls left, chasing 134 runs.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Pakistan and South Africa in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

South Africa has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, South Africa looks favorite to win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Pakistan is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Pakistan is because of 2 points and +0.765 NRR.

South Africa in T20 WC'22 Points Table

South Africa is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table.

This position of South Africa is because of 5 points and +2.772 NRR.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Pakistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Pakistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. However, it will have a minimum chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Pakistan loses this match, it will end the tournament at a lower position at the points table.

Can South Africa Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If South Africa wins today, it can have a top position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it can qualify for the semifinals this season. If South Africa loses this match, it will have to win in the upcoming match to confirm its qualification for the next round.

Pakistan Vs. South Africa in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

South Africa has a better position than Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, South Africa has a higher rating than Pakistan. So we think that the game will favor South Africa when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 51 matches. They currently have 13,067 points and a rating of 256.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 3rd position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 10,135 points and a rating of 260.

T20 WC 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and South Africa and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 36.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 36

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 36th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 36

Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with an 842 rating, and Babar Azam is 4th on the list with a 780 rating. Haris Rauf is the 17th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with a 632 rating, and Shadab Khan is 19th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Mohammad Nawaz is the 20th-best all-rounder in the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 119 rating. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 36

The playing 11 of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 36th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain) (Batter)

Quinton de Kock (Batter)

Heinrich Klaasen (Batter)

Reeza Hendricks (Batter)

Keshav Maharaj (Bowler)

Aiden Markram (Batter)

David Miller (Batter)

Lungi Ngidi (Bowler)

Anrich Nortje (Bowler)

Wayne Parnell (Bowler)

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Rillee Rossouw (Batter)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Bowler)

Tristan Stubbs (Batter)

Bjorn Fortuin (Bowler)

Marco Jansen (Bowler)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Bowler)

Key Players of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 36

Aiden Markram is the 5th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 767 rating, Rillee Rossouw is the 8th with a 689 rating, Quinton de Kock is 11th with a 631 rating, and Reeza Hendricks is 16th with a 591 rating. Tabraiz Shamsi is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankins with a 694 rating, Anrich Nortje is 8th with a 655 rating, and Keshav Maharaj is 14th on the list with a 641 rating. Furthermore, Aiden Markram is the 14th-best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 144 rating. These players can turn the game in South Africa's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Pakistan Vs. South Africa Match?

According to head-to-head history and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36. In contrast, performance in T20 World Cup 2022 and Men's T20I Team Rankings favor South Africa to win the 36th match of T20 WC'22.

We predict South Africa will win the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36, Pakistan Vs. South Africa. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.