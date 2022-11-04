T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 37 between Ireland and New Zealand at UrduPoint. The 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Ireland and New Zealand from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (2:30 PM Local Time) on Friday, 04 November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Ireland and New Zealand are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Ireland won against England, lost to Sri Lanka and Australia, and its match with Afghanistan did not result. On the other hand, New Zealand won against Australia and Sri Lanka, lost to England, and its match against Afghanistan did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 37 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 37 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Ireland Vs. New Zealand Match 37 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Ireland Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Ireland and New Zealand faced each other in 4 T20 International matches, and New Zealand won all of the matches.

This record says that New Zealand is the favorite in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 37 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Ireland in T20

Ireland had played 134 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 55 of these 134 with a winning percentage of 44.09. So we can say that the Ireland T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of New Zealand in T20

New Zealand had played 175 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 90 out of these 175 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.97. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Ireland played 6, and New Zealand played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Ireland reached Round 2 only once. It's Ireland's second-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups. On the other hand, New Zealand was the previous season's runner-up and semifinalist in 2007 and 2016.

According to its experience in playing mega-events and past performance, New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 37th match.

Ireland in T20 World Cups

Ireland had played 18 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 4 of these 18 with a winning percentage of 26.67. Team Ireland did not play well in T20 World Cup 2021, but we hope it will perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Zealand played 37 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 20 out of these 37, with a winning percentage of 56.75. So we can say that the New Zealand T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland Vs. New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland has played 3 matches this season in the First Round and 3 in the second round, and its 3rd Round 2 match was not played because of rain. New Zealand played three matches this season, yet; its 2nd Round 2 match was not played because of rain.

New Zealand is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 37th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Ireland in T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1 against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 175 runs. Ireland won its 2nd T20 World Cup 2022 match against Scotland by beating Scotland by 6 wickets with six balls left.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against West Indies. Ireland won the match by 9 wickets with 15 balls left. At the end of the Round 1 matches, Ireland was in second place in Group B with 4 points and +0.105 NRR and qualified for Group 1 of the Super 12 Round.

Ireland faced Sri Lanka in its first Super 12 match. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left, chasing 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against England. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

Ireland's third match in the Super 12 Round was against Afghanistan. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain. Ireland faced Australia in its 4th T20 WC'22 Round 2 match. Australia won the match by 42 runs as Ireland could not chase the target of 180 and got all out at 137 in the 19th over.

New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia could not chase the target of 201 and got all out at 111 in the 18th over. Its second match was against Afghanistan, and the match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

New Zealand's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand won the match by 65 runs, with Sri Lanka all out at 102 in the last over, chasing 168 runs. Team New Zealand played its 4th T20 World Cup 2022 match against England. England won the match by 20 runs by restricting New Zealand to 159 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 180 runs.

Ireland Vs. New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Ireland and New Zealand in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

New Zealand currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, New Zealand looks favorite to win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Ireland is in 5th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Ireland is because of 3 points and -1.544 NRR.

New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Points Table

New Zealand is 1st place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of New Zealand is because of 5 points and +2.233 NRR.

Ireland Vs. New Zealand, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Ireland Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Ireland wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. However, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

Can New Zealand Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If New Zealand wins today, it can maintain the top position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and qualify for the semifinals this season. If New Zealand loses this match, its qualification for the next round will get risky.

Ireland Vs. New Zealand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

New Zealand has a better position than Ireland in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, New Zealand has a higher rating than Ireland. So we think that the game will favor New Zealand when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Ireland Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Ireland T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 12th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Ireland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 53 matches. They currently have 10,101 points and a rating of 191.

Where does New Zealand Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The New Zealand T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 5th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the New Zealand Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 46 matches. They currently have 11,663 points and a rating of 254.

T20 WC 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Ireland and New Zealand and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 37

The playing 11 of Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 37th match will be among the following players.

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain) (Batter)

Mark Adair (Bowler)

Curtis Campher (All-Rounder)

Gareth Delany (All-Rounder)

George Dockrell (All-Rounder)

Stephen Doheny (Batter)

Fionn Hand (All-Rounder)

Joshua Little (Bowler)

Barry McCarthy (Bowler)

Conor Olphert (Bowler)

Simi Singh (All-Rounder)

Paul Stirling (All-Rounder)

Harry Tector (Batter)

Lorcan Tucker (Batter)

Graham Hume (Bowler)

Key Players of Ireland in T20 WC'22 Match 37

No player on the Ireland cricket team is in the top 20 ICC T20I Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 37

The playing 11 of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 37th match will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain) (Batter)

Tim Southee (Bowler)

Ish Sodhi (Bowler)

Mitchell Santner (All-Rounder)

Glenn Phillips (Batter)

Jimmy Neesham (All-Rounder)

Daryl Mitchell (All-Rounder)

Adam Milne (Bowler)

Martin Guptill (Batter)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Devon Conway (Batter)

Mark Chapman (All-Rounder)

Michael Bracewell (All-Rounder)

Trent Boult (Bowler)

Finn Allen (Batter)

Key Players of New Zealand in T20 WC'22 Match 37

Devon Conway is the 3rd best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 792 Rating, Glenn Phillips is 7th with a 703 Rating, and Martin Guptill is the 18th on the list with a 587 Rating. Mitchell Santner is the 10th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 651 Rating, Trent Boult is 13th with a 646 Rating, and Tim Southee is 16th with a 636 Rating on the list. These players can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Ireland Vs. New Zealand Match?

Head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings favor New Zealand to win the 37th match of T20 WC'22.

We predict New Zealand will win the 37th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37, Ireland Vs. New Zealand. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.