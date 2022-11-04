T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 38 between Australia and Afghanistan at UrduPoint. The 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Australia and Afghanistan from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (6:30 PM Local Time) on Friday, 4th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Australia and Afghanistan are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Australia won against Ireland and Sri Lanka, lost to New Zealand, and its game with England did not result. In contrast, Afghanistan lost against England and Sri Lanka, and its matches with New Zealand and Ireland did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 38 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Australia Vs. Afghanistan Match 38 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Australia Vs. Afghanistan Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. In the past, Australia and Afghanistan never faced each other in any T20 International match.

This record says that Australia is the favorite in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Australia in T20

Australia played 170 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 88 out of these 170, with a winning percentage of 53.91. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Afghanistan in T20

Afghanistan played 104 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 68 out of these 104, with a winning percentage of 65.86. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Australia played all the previous seven T20 World Cups, and Afghanistan played 5. Australia was the T20 World Champion in the previous season, runner-up in 2010, and semifinalist in 2007 and 2012. On the other hand, Afghanistan reached Round 2 twice in T20 World Cups. It's Afghanistan's third-time qualifying in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups.

According to its experience in playing mega-events and past performance, Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 38th match.

Australia in T20 World Cups

Australia had played 36 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 36, with a winning percentage of 61.11. So we can say that the Australia T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cups

Afghanistan had played 19 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 19, with a winning percentage of 36.84. So we can say that the Afghanistan T20 cricket team is improving its performance in T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Australia has played 3 matches this season; its third one was not played because of rain. Afghanistan has played 2 matches this season in the First Round and 2 in the second round, and its 2nd and 3rd Round 2 match was not played because of rain.

Australia is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 38th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

Team Australia played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand. New Zealand won the match by 89 runs as Australia was all out at 111 in the 18th over, chasing 201 runs. The second T20 WC'22 match of Australia was against Sri Lanka. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs.

Australia's third match in T20 WC'22 was against England. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain. Australia faced Ireland in its 4th T20 World Cup 2022 match. Australia won the match by 42 runs, restricting Ireland to 137 runs in the 19th over in a chase of 180 runs.

Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Afghanistan lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against England. England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets with 11 balls left in the chase of 113 runs. The second match of Team Afghanistan in this tournament was against New Zealand. The match did not result because of rain without a ball bowled.

Afghanistan's third match in T20 WC'22 was against Ireland. This match also did not result because of rain without a ball bowled. Afghanistan faced Sri Lanka in its T20 World Cup 4th match. Sri Lanka won the match by 6 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing 145 runs.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Australia and Afghanistan in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

Australia currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, Australia looks favorite to win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Australia is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table.

This position of Australia is because of 5 points and -0.304 NRR.

Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Afghanistan is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Afghanistan is because of two points and -0.718 NRR.

* This position of Australia and Afghanistan at the T20 WC'22 Group 1 Points Table was before the match between New Zealand and Ireland earlier today. However, their NRR remains the same.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Australia Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Australia wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. Therefore, it will have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season. If Australia loses this match, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

Can Afghanistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Afghanistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. However, it has no chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season.

Australia Vs. Afghanistan in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Australia has a better position than Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Australia has a higher rating than Afghanistan. So we think that the game will favor Australia when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Australia Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Australia T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 6th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Australia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 45 matches. They currently have 11,304 points and a rating of 251.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Afghanistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 10th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 6312 points and a rating of 218.

T20 WC 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Australia and Afghanistan and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 38.

Playing 11 of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 38

The playing 11 of Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 38th match will be among the following players.

Aaron Finch (Captain) (Batter)

Ashton Agar (All-Rounder)

Pat Cummins (Bowler)

Tim David (Batter)

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Josh Inglis (Batter)

Mitchell Marsh (All-Rounder)

Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder)

Kane Richardson (Bowler)

Steven Smith (Batter)

Mitchell Starc (Bowler)

Marcus Stoinis (All-Rounder)

Matthew Wade (Batter)

David Warner (Batter)

Adam Zampa (Bowler)

Key Players of Australia in T20 WC'22 Match 38

Aaron Finch is the 9th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 687 rating. Josh Hazlewood is the 4th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 692 rating, and Adam Zampa is the 7th with a 662 rating. Furthermore, Marcus Stoinis is the 9th best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 164 rating, and Glenn Maxwell is the 10th on the list with a 159 rating. These players can turn the game in Australia's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 38

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 38th match will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nabi (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Najibullah Zadran (Batter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Batter)

Azmatullah Omarzai (All-Rounder)

Darwish Rasooli (Batter)

Fareed Ahmad Malik (Bowler)

Fazal Haq Farooqi (Bowler)

Hazratullah Zazai (Batter)

Ibrahim Zadran (Batter)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Bowler)

Naveen ul Haq (Bowler)

Qais Ahmad (Bowler)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Mohammad Saleem (Bowler)

Usman Ghani (Batter)

Afsar Zazai (Batter)

Sharafuddin Ashraf (All-Rounder)

Rahmat Shah (All-Rounder)

Gulbadin Naib (All-Rounder)

Key Players of Afghanistan in T20 WC'22 Match 38

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the 17th-best batter in ICC T20I Batting Rankins with a 587 rating. Rashid Khan is the world's best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 700 rating, and Mujeeb ur Rahman has the 5th position on the list with a 687 rating. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with a 244 rating. These players can turn the game in Afghanistan's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Australia Vs. Afghanistan Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, Australia is the favorite to win the 38th match of T20 WC'22.

We predict Australia will win the 38th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38, Australia Vs. Afghanistan. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.