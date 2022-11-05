T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England - See Live Score, History of head-head, past WC performance, position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 39 between Sri Lanka and England at UrduPoint. The 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Sri Lanka and England from Group 1 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG) , Sydney, Australia. The match begins at 1 PM PST (7 PM Local Time) on Saturday, 05 November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting night match.

Sri Lanka and England are in the Group 1 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last match in T20 WC 2022 Super 12 Round against each other. Sri Lanka won against Ireland and Afghanistan and lost to Australia and New Zealand. England won against Afghanistan and New Zealand, lost to Ireland, and its match with Australia did not result.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 39 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 39 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Sri Lanka Vs. England Match 39 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. England Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and England played 13 T20 International matches in the past; Sri Lanka won 4, and England won 9.

This record says that England is the favorite in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 39 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka played 165 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 74 out of these 165 matches, with a winning percentage of 46.31. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of England in T20

England had played 164 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 85 out of these 164 matches, with a winning percentage of 54.43. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. England in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka and England played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Sri Lanka was the T20 World Champion in 2014, runner-up in 2009 and 2012, and semifinalist in 2010. On the other hand, England was the T20 World Champion in 2010, runner-up in 2016, and semifinalist in 2021.

According to the experience parameter to play mega-events and past performance, England and Sri Lanka are both the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 39th match.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cups

Sri Lanka had played 43 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 27 out of these 43, with a winning percentage of 63.95. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

England in T20 World Cups

England played 38 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 19 out of these 38, with a winning percentage of 51.35. So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka Vs. England in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka has played three matches in the First Round of this tournament and four in the Super 12 Round. On the other hand, England has only played four matches this season, and its 3rd match was abandoned because of rain.

England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 39th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka lost its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the 19th over when Sri Lanka was all out. The second T20 WC 2022 Round 1 match of Sri Lanka was against UAE. They won it comfortably by 79 runs as Team UAE could not chase the target of 153 runs and was all out at 73 in the 18th over.

Their last Round 1 match in T20 WC'22 was against the Netherlands. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs by restricting the Netherlands to 146 in a chase of 163 runs. At the end of Round 1, Sri Lanka was at the top of Group A with 4 points and +0.667 NRR.

Team Sri Lanka played its first Super 12 Round match against Ireland. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets with 30 balls left in a chase of 129 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Australia. Australia won the match by 7 wickets with 21 balls left, chasing 158 runs. Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in its third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match. New Zealand won the match by 65 runs as Sri Lanka was all out at 102 in the last over, chasing 168 runs.

Sri Lanka's 4th Super 12 match in T20 WC'22 was against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka won the match by 6 wickets with 9 balls left, chasing 145 runs.

England in T20 World Cup 2022

England played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. Team England won the match by 5 wickets with 11 balls left, chasing 113 runs. Its second Super 12 match was against Ireland. The rain interrupted the match when England was chasing the target of 157. England made 105 runs in 14.3 overs, and Ireland won by 5 runs with the DLS method.

England's third T20 WC'22 Super 12 match was against Australia. The match was abandoned because of rain without a ball bowled. England faced New Zealand in its 4th T20 WC'22 match. England won the match by 20 runs by restricting New Zealand to 159 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets.

Sri Lanka Vs. England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Sri Lanka and England in the Super 12 Round Group 1 points table of T20 WC'22.

England currently has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. By the current position in the points table, England looks favorite to win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Sri Lanka is in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of Sri Lanka is because of 4 points and -0.457 NRR.

England in T20 WC'22 Points Table

England is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table. This position of England is because of 5 points and +0.547 NRR.

Sri Lanka Vs. England, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Sri Lanka Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Sri Lanka wins today, it can have a better position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table. However, it does not have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season.

Can England Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If England wins today, it can secure the second position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Points Table and qualify for the semifinals this season. If England loses this match, it will compromise its qualification for the next round.

Sri Lanka Vs. England in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

England has a better position than Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, England has a higher rating than Sri Lanka. So we think that the game will favor England when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 8th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 49 matches. They currently have 11,520 points and a rating of 235.

Where does England Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

England T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 2nd in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 45 matches. They currently have 11,814 points and a rating of 263.

T20 WC 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Sri Lanka and England and the key players of both teams.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 39

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2022 39th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Danushka Gunathilaka (Batsman)

Pathum Nissanka (Batsman)

Kusal Mendis (Batsman)

Charith Asalanka (Batsman)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Batsman)

Dhananjaya de Silva (All-Rounder)

Wanindu Hasaranga (All-Rounder)

Maheesh Theekshana (Bowler)

Jeffrey Vandersay (Bowler)

Chamika Karunaratne (All-Rounder)

Dushmantha Chameera (Bowler)

Lahiru Kumara (Bowler)

Dilshan Madushanka (Bowler)

Pramod Madushan (Bowler)

Ashen Bandara (Batsman)

Praveen Jayawickrama (Bowler)

Dinesh Chandimal (Batsman)

Binura Fernando (Bowler)

Nuwanidu Fernando (Batsman)

Key Players of Sri Lanka in T20 WC'22 Match 39

Pathum Nissanka is the 12th-best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 628 Rating. Wanindu Hasaranga is the 2nd best bowler in ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 697 Rating, and Maheesh Theekshana is the 9th on the list with a 653 Rating. Furthermore, Wanindu Hasaranga is also the 8th best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 165 Rating. These players can turn the game in Sri Lanka's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of England in T20 WC'22 Match 39

The playing 11 of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 39th match will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain) (Batter)

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder)

Harry Brook (Batter)

Sam Curran (All-Rounder)

Chris Jordan (Bowler)

Liam Livingstone (All-Rounder)

Dawid Malan (Batter)

Adil Rashid (Bowler)

Phil Salt (Batter)

Ben Stokes (All-Rounder)

Reece Topley (Bowler)

David Willey (Bowler)

Chris Woakes (All-Rounder)

Mark Wood (Bowler)

Alex Hales (Batter)

Liam Dawson (All-Rounder)

Richard Gleeson (Bowler)

Tymal Mills (Bowler)

Key Players of England in T20 WC'22 Match 39

Dawid Malan is the 6th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 743 rating, and Jos Buttler is the 14th on the list with a 617 rating. Sam Curran is the 6th best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings with a 665 rating, Adil Rashid is the 12th with a 646 rating, and Reece Topley is the 20th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Moeen Ali is the 4th best all-rounder in the ICCI T20 All-Rounder Rankings with a 175 rating, and Liam Livingstone is the 15th on the list with a 142 rating. These players can turn the game in England's favor anytime.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Sri Lanka Vs. England Match?

Head-to-head history, performance in T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings show that England is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39. In contrast, performance in the past T20 World Cups favors both teams in the T20 WC'22 39th match.

We predict England will win the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup 2022, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39, Sri Lanka Vs. England. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.