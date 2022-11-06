T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is at its peak, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 40 between South Africa and the Netherlands at UrduPoint. The 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between South Africa and the Netherlands from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 5 AM PST (10:30 AM Local Time) on Sunday, 6th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day match.

South Africa and the Netherlands are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. South Africa won against Bangladesh and India, lost against Pakistan, and its match against Zimbabwe did not result in the Super 12 Round. The Netherlands won against Zimbabwe and lost against Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 40 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 40 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of South Africa Vs. Netherlands Match 40 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of South Africa Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. South Africa and Netherlands faced each other in one T20 International match that South Africa won.

This record says South Africa is the favorite in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 40 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of South Africa in T20

South Africa played 160 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 92 out of these 160, with a winning percentage of 58.54. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Netherlands in T20

The Netherlands had played 90 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 45 of these 90 matches with a winning percentage of 52.87. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. South Africa played all the previous seven T20 World Cups, and the Netherlands played 4. South Africa reached the semifinals in 2009 and 2014. On the other hand, The Netherlands reached Round 2 only once before this tournament. It is the Netherlands' second time playing in the Round 2 of the T20 World Cups.

According to their experience of playing mega-events and past performances, South Africa is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 40th match.

South Africa in T20 World Cups

South Africa had played 35 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 22 out of these 35, with a winning percentage of 62.85. So we can say that the South Africa T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Netherlands in T20 World Cups

The Netherlands played 15 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 5 out of these 15, with a winning percentage of 35.71. So we can say that the Netherlands T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands played 3 matches in the First Round and four in the Super 12 Round. In contrast, South Africa has only played four matches in this tournament.

Team South Africa is the favorite to win the T20 World Cup 2022 40th match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe. They restricted Zimbabwe to 79 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. The game was restricted to 9 overs for both sides because of rain. The target was again readjusted to 64 runs in 7 overs as the rain interrupted the game again. South Africa made 51 runs in 3 overs, but there was no more action on the field because of the rain. In the end, the game was declared as No Result.

South Africa's second match was against Bangladesh in the Super 12 Round. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over. They faced India in their third T20 WC'22 match. South Africa won the game by 5 wickets with 2 balls left, chasing 134 runs.

South Africa's 4th match in T20 WC'22 was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the match by 33 runs, according to the DLS method.

Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

The Netherlands won its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against UAE. The Netherlands won by beating UAE by one wicket with 3 balls left. The second T20 WC 2022 match of the Netherlands was against Namibia. They won it by 5 wickets by chasing the target of 122 in the last over.

The Netherlands' third and last T20 WC'22 Round 1 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs restricting the Netherlands to 146 runs in 20 overs in a chase of 163 runs. It was in second place on the Group A points table with 4 points and -0.162 NRR at the end of Round 1.

The Netherlands faced Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12 Round. Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs. The Netherlands' second game in Super 12 was against India. Team India won the match by 56 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 180 runs and made 123 runs at the end of 20 overs.

The Netherlands faced Pakistan in its third Super 12 Match in T20 WC'22. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs.

The Netherlands' fourth game in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round was against Zimbabwe. The Netherlands won the game by 5 wickets with 12 balls left, chasing 118 runs.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams South Africa and Netherlands in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

South Africa has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, South Africa looks favorite to win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa in T20 WC'22 Points Table

South Africa is in 2nd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of South Africa is because of 5 points and +1.441 NRR.

Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Points Table

The Netherlands is in 6th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of the Netherlands is because of 2 points and -1.233 NRR.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can South Africa Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If South Africa wins today, it can have a top position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. Therefore, it can qualify for the semifinals this season. If South Africa loses this match, it can compromise its qualification for the next round.

Can Netherlands Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If the Netherlands wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. However, it will have no chance of going to the next round.

South Africa Vs. Netherlands in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

South Africa has a better position than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, South Africa has a higher rating than the Netherlands. So we think that the game will favor South Africa when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does South Africa Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The South Africa T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 3rd position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the South Africa Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 10,135 points and a rating of 260.

Where does Netherlands Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

Netherlands T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands 17th in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Netherlands Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 5157 points and a rating of 172.

T20 WC 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of South Africa and the Netherlands and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 40.

Playing 11 of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 40

The playing 11 of South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022 40th match will be among the following players.

Temba Bavuma (Captain) (Batter)

Quinton de Kock (Batter)

Heinrich Klaasen (Batter)

Reeza Hendricks (Batter)

Keshav Maharaj (Bowler)

Aiden Markram (Batter)

David Miller (Batter)

Lungi Ngidi (Bowler)

Anrich Nortje (Bowler)

Wayne Parnell (Bowler)

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Rillee Rossouw (Batter)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Bowler)

Tristan Stubbs (Batter)

Bjorn Fortuin (Bowler)

Marco Jansen (Bowler)

Andile Phehlukwayo (Bowler)

Key Players of South Africa in T20 WC'22 Match 40

Aiden Markram is the 5th best batter in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with a 767 rating, Rillee Rossouw is the 8th with a 689 rating, Quinton de Kock is 11th with a 631 rating, and Reeza Hendricks is 16th with a 591 rating. Tabraiz Shamsi is the 3rd best bowler in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankins with a 694 rating, Anrich Nortje is 8th with a 655 rating, and Keshav Maharaj is 14th on the list with a 641 rating. Furthermore, Aiden Markram is the 14th-best all-rounder in the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 144 rating. These players can turn the game in South Africa's favor anytime.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 40

The playing 11 of the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 40th match will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain) (Batter)

Colin Ackermann (All-Rounder)

Shariz Ahmad (All-Rounder)

Logan van Beek (Bowler)

Tom Cooper (Batter)

Brandon Glover (Bowler)

Timm van der Gugten (Bowler)

Fred Klaassen (Bowler)

Bas de Leede (All-Rounder)

Paul van Meekeren (Bowler)

Roelof van der Merwe (All-Rounder)

Stephan Myburgh (Batter)

Teja Nidamanuru (Batter)

Max O’Dowd (Batter)

Tim Pringle (Bowler)

Vikram Singh (Batter)

Key Players of Netherlands in T20 WC'22 Match 40

No player on the Netherlands team is in the top 20 current ICC T20I Batting, Bowling, and All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 South Africa Vs. Netherlands Match?

According to head-to-head history, performance in the past T20 World Cups, performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, and Men's T20I Team Rankings, South Africa is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40.

We predict South Africa will win the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40, South Africa Vs. The Netherlands. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.