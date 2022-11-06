T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Round is ending today, and you can enjoy the LIVE score of Match 41 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at UrduPoint. The 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022 is between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Group 2 of the Super 12 Round. The match is at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia. The match begins at 9 AM PST (2:30 PM Local Time) on Sunday, 6th November 2022, so gear up to watch this exciting day/night match.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are in the Group 2 of the Super 12 Round of the T20 World Cup 2022; they will play their last Round 2 match in T20 WC 2022 against each other. Pakistan won against the Netherlands and South Africa but lost to India and Zimbabwe. Bangladesh won against Netherlands and Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa and India.

You can watch the T20 WC 2022 Match 41 LIVE, but in case you can't, you can see the Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score at UrduPoint. This way, you won't miss any of the LIVE updates of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Match 41 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and Bangladesh faced each other in 17 T20 International matches. Pakistan won 15, and Bangladesh won 2.

This record says Pakistan is the favorite in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Now let's look individually at the past performance of both teams before Match 41 T20 World Cup 2022 starts.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20

Pakistan played 208 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 127 out of these 208, with a winning percentage of 63.30. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team is performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh played 139 T20 international matches before this tournament and won 47 out of these 139, with a winning percentage of 34.55. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history, and we hope it will perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in T20 World Cups

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past T20 World Cups. Pakistan and Bangladesh played all the previous seven T20 World Cups. Pakistan was the T20 World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010, 2012, and 2021. On the other hand, Bangladesh ended up in Round 2 of the T20 World Cups 4 times and 3 times in Round 1.

According to the experience of playing mega-events and past performances, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 41st match.

Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Pakistan had played 40 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 24 out of these 40, with a winning percentage of 61.25. So we can say that the Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cups

Bangladesh had played 33 T20 World Cup matches before this tournament and won 7 out of these 33, with a winning percentage of 21.88. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team has not performed well in past T20 World Cups, and we hope it will perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh and Pakistan played four matches in the Super 12 Round. Pakistan and Bangladesh won two each.

Team Bangladesh and Pakistan are the favorite teams to win the T20 World Cup 2022 41st match according to their performance in T20 WC 2022.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against India. Team India won the match by 4 wickets by chasing the target of 160 runs on the last ball. Pakistan's second match in Super 12 was against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe won the match by 1 run as Pakistan could not chase the target of 130 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Pakistan faced the Netherlands in its third T20 WC'22 match. Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 37 balls left, chasing 92 runs. The fourth T20 WC'22 match of Pakistan was against South Africa. Pakistan scored 185 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The target for South Africa was readjusted to 142 runs in 14 overs because of rain. Pakistan restricted South Africa to 108 runs and won by 33 runs with the DLS method.

Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh played its opening match in T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands. Team Bangladesh won the match by 9 runs as the Netherlands could not chase the target of 145 runs and got all out at 135 at the end of 20 overs. Its second match was against South Africa. South Africa won the match by 104 runs as Bangladesh could not chase the target of 206 runs and got all out at 101 in the 17th over.

Bangladesh faced Zimbabwe in its third T20 WC'22 match. Bangladesh won by 3 runs as Zimbabwe could not chase the target of 151 runs and made 147 runs at the end of 20 overs. The fourth T20 WC'22 match of Bangladesh was against India. India made 184 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. The target was readjusted to 151 runs in 16 overs. India restricted Bangladesh to 145 and won the match by 5 runs with the DLS method.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Let's see the position of teams Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super 12 Round Group 2 points table of T20 WC'22.

Pakistan has a higher position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. By the current position in the points table, Pakistan looks favorite to win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Pakistan is in 3rd place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Pakistan is because of 4 points and +1.117 NRR.

Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Points Table

Bangladesh is in 4th place on the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. This position of Bangladesh is because of 4 points and -1.276 NRR.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Who Can Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinal?

Let's see which of the teams playing today has a better chance of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Can Pakistan Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Pakistan wins today, it can have a better position at the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 points table. However, it will have a minimum chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season.

Can Bangladesh Qualify for T20 WC'22 Semifinals?

If Bangladesh wins today, it can have a better position in the T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table. However, it will have a minimum chance of qualifying for the semifinals this season.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. Let's see the details of both teams in the Rankings Table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than Pakistan. So we think that the game will favor Pakistan when we see ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. However, anything is possible, as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 4th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 51 matches. They currently have 13,067 points and a rating of 256.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings?

The Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team currently stands in 9th position in ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 49 matches. They currently have 10,908 points and a rating of 223.

T20 WC 2022 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let's look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Bangladesh and the key players of both teams in T20 WC'22 Match 41.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 41

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 41st match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain) (Batter)

Shadab Khan (All-Rounder)

Asif Ali (Batter)

Haider Ali (Batter)

Haris Rauf (Bowler)

Iftikhar Ahmed (All-Rounder)

Khushdil Shah (Batter)

Mohammad Hasnain (Bowler)

Mohammad Nawaz (All-Rounder)

Mohammad Rizwan (Batter)

Mohammad Wasim (Bowler)

Naseem Shah (Bowler)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Bowler)

Shan Masood (Batter)

Usman Qadir (Bowler)

Mohammad Haris (Batter)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Bowler)

Key Players of Pakistan in T20 WC'22 Match 41

Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd best batter in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings with an 842 rating, and Babar Azam is 4th on the list with a 780 rating. Haris Rauf is the 17th-best bowler in the ICC T20 Bowling Rankings with a 632 rating, and Shadab Khan is 19th on the list with a 624 rating. Furthermore, Mohammad Nawaz is the 20th-best all-rounder in the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings with a 119 rating. These players can turn the game in Pakistan's favor at any moment.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 41

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 41st match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain) (All-Rounder)

Sabbir Rahman (Batter)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (All-Rounder)

Afif Hossain (All-Rounder)

Mossadek Hossain (Batter)

Litton Das (Batter)

Yasir Ali (Batter)

Nurul Hasan (Batter)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bowler)

Saifuddin (All-Rounder)

Taskin Ahmed (Bowler)

Ebadot Hossain (Bowler)

Hasan Mahmud (Bowler)

Najmul Hossain (Batter)

Nasum Ahmed (Bowler)

Shoriful islam (Bowler)

Shak Mahedi Hasan (Batter)

Rishad Hossain (Bowler)

Soumya Sarkar (Batter)

Key Players of Bangladesh in T20 WC'22 Match 41

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, is the world's best all-rounder in the current ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with a rating of 255. This player can turn the game in Bangladesh's favor at any moment.

Who Will Win T20 WC 2022 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Match?

According to head-to-head history, Men's T20I Team Rankings, and performance in the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the T20 World Cup 2022 Match 41. In contrast, performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 favors Pakistan and Bangladesh to win the 41st match of T20 WC'22.

We predict Pakistan will win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, it is T20 World Cup, so anything can happen until the match's last ball is played.

ICC T20 WC 2022 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the LIVE score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 41, Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.