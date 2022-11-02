T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Netherlands have ended Zimbabwe’s hopes of reaching Semi-final in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) The Netherlands have ended Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by clinching a five-wicket victory over the African side in Adelaide on Wednesday

The Dutch have already produced many highlights this tournament, but their efforts against Zimbabwe may have been close to their most complete performance thus far as they cruised to victory on Adelaide Oval.

Paul van Meekeren (3/29) and fellow seamer Bas de Leede (2/13) were the pick of the bowlers as Zimbabwe were all out from 117 in their final over, and their run chase was a mere procession as they found the victory target with ease.

Max O'Dowd (52 off 47) and Tom Cooper (32 off 29) were the mainstays of the chase as they combined to put on 73 for the second wicket as the Netherlands eased to their first win of the Super 12 stage with two overs remaining.

The loss ends Zimbabwe’s chances of featuring in the semi-finals at the tournament, with Craig Ervine’s side now needing to regroup ahead of a difficult match-up against India in Melbourne on Sunday.

While the Dutch were already out of semi-final contention heading into Wednesday’s match, they will get the chance to make it consecutive victories to end the tournament when they take on South Africa in Adelaide on Sunday.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine ©, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover