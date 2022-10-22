T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Beat Australia By 89 Runs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM
New Zealand have performed well in the first match of Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at SCG today.
SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) New Zealand completely eliminated Australia in their opening encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they defeated the hosts by a massive margin of 89 runs at SCG in Sydney on Saturday.
Devon Conway’s superb knock of 92* pushed Kiwis to strong position and an exceptional performance by the bowlers sealed the victory.
The briiliant start by Devon Conway led New Zealand to a strong position. Conway made fifty for the Blackcaps.
New Zealand lost just 3 wickets to score 200 in 20 overs.
Earlier Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Playing XI:
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult