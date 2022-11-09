T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are excited to show excellent performance in their Semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney today.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in their first Semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney today.

Both teams are excited to show excellent performance as victory is equally important for both teams to reach final.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 First Semi Final