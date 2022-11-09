UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Reach Final By Defeating New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach final by defeating New Zealand

Both sides are excited to show excellent performance in their Semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney today.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) New Zealand has sset 153 runs target for Pakistan in their first Semi-final match of T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney today.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave a good start to Pakistan, both the players made fifties and led Pakistan to successfully chase the target set by New Zealand in the Semi final.

Babar Azam made his first fifty in the ongoing match of the tournament while Rizwan was declared mana of the match for his remarkable performance.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 53 from 35 deliveries helped New Zealand to recover from early jolts and reach a total of 152 for four wickets in the first inning of the match.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 First Semi Final

