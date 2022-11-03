UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Set Target Of 186 Runs For South Africa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan have performed well and led Pakistan to strong position in their today's clash at SCG in Sydney.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Pakistan has set the target of 186-run for South Africa in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan led Pakistan to strong position by scoring fifties.

This is a do-or-die clash for Pakistan as a loss here will knock them out of the semi-final race.

A win will keep their hopes alive but they need to ensure a victory by a big margin as well in order to boost their NRR.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba BavuMA(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

