T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run target set by Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field in their clash with Afghanistan in ICC's Men T20 World Cup today.

SEELONG:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Pakistan has to chase the155 runs target to defeat Afghanistan in theirT20 World Cup clash today.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan scored 154 for six and made it's strong position as compared to the earlier warm up match against Pakistan.

(Details to Follow)