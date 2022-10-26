UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Disrupts Clash Between England, Ireland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Ireland had earlier set  157-run target for England in their ICC Men’s clash at Melbourne ground.  

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26, 2022) The T20 World Clash 2022 between England and Ireland got delayed due to rain at the Melbourne stadium on Wednesday.

England was now chasing the target of 157 runs set by Ireland when the rain started pouring in on the ground.

Earlier, an 82-run partnership between Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker helped Ireland post a decent total in their clash against England.

Balbirnie (62 off 47) and Tucker (34 off 27) batted intelligently against England's powerful bowling line-up as Ireland were all out for 157 in overcast conditions at the MCG.

The duo found the boundary with ease and at one stage had Ireland on track for a score of around 200, before England's bevy of quality bowlers fought back well late to restrict the damage.

Speedster Mark Wood (3/34) was expensive early as he consistently hit speeds greater than 150km/h, while all-rounders Liam Livingstone (3/17) and Sam Curran (2/30) bowled well throughout.

England named the same XI that defeated Afghanistan by five wickets on Saturday, while Ireland have made one change to their side that fell to a disappointing nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Seamer Fionn Hand comes in for his first match of the tournament, with experienced spinner Simi Singh making way.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

