T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up matches

The pacer has taken to Twitter, shared his pictures and said that he is “glad to be back” in match against Afghanistan.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2022) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday said that he was quite happy to be back to play T20 World Cup 2022.

Afridi expressed his feelings after making comeback with back-to-back excellent performance in the warm up matches of the ongoing ICC’s Men T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen Shah Afridi wrote, "glad to be back".

Earlier today, Afridi took wickets in match against Afghanistan as he continued his trend of taking wickets in the first over in the match against the said team. His amazing performance was that he gave only four runs in the first two overs and took two wickets. In four overs, Shaheen gave only 29 runs.

In the previous warm-up match against England, the pacer gave only seven runs in two overs and proved himself that he had comeback.

