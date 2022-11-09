T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fast bowler known as Rawalpindi Express tells India that Pakistan has reached final and is waiting for India at the Melbourne stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants final should be between Pakistan and India.

"India! We have reached final and we are desperately waiting for you," says Akhtar, wishing best of luck to the arch rival for it's tomorrow clash with England.

Shoaib recalls that Pakistan defeated England at Melbourne in 1992 as some numbers got changed now but the situation is once again is the same.

He says he wants Pakistan and India in the final match.

"Just one more match. We are desperately waiting for you," he adds.

The reaction came after Pakistan clinched the victory in the Semi-final against news Zealand.

India and England will lock horns tomorrow and the winner will play the final with Pakistan.