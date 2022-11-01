T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Afghanistan is out race for semi-final in the ongoing mega event after it failed to win the match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane today.

BRISBANE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1, 2022) Sri Lanka has beaten Afghanistan by six wickets in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Brisbane.

Dhananjaya Silva materialized victory as he scored 50 and successfully chased the target of 145 runs set by Afghanistan.

Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka restricted Afghanistan to a modest total in their clash.

Hasaranga collected figures of 3/13 from four tidy overs and was pivotal in the field with an excellent outfield catch as Afghanistan were restricted to 144/8 in good batting conditions at The Gabba.

The Sri Lanka star claimed the key wicket of Usman Ghani (27) early and then returned at the death to claim the scalp of fellow spinner Rashid Khan (9) in a superb individual display.

Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) had given Afghanistan a strong start by putting on 42 for the opening wicket, until Hasaranga's timely intervention following the batting Powerplay.

Hasaranga finished with a match-winning figures of 3/13 and even chimed in with an excellent catch in the outfield to help dismiss the dangerous Najibullah Zadran (18).

Playing XI:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madsushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha