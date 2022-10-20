T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 16 runs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Kusal Mendis has led the Sri Lankan to a strong position by scoring 50 runs in today's match at Geelong.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Sri Lanka has defeated Netgelands by 16 runs in their today's clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Sri Lanka has set the target 163 for Netherlands who could make any 143 runs in 20 overs.

Kusal Mendis has led the Sri Lankan to a strong position by scoring 50 runs. The pint-sized opener smashed 79 from 44 balls to help pace Sri Lanka as the island nation posted 162/6 in ideal batting conditions at Kardinia Park.

The Dutch never got going in their chase. They lost their first three wickets for just 47 runs and then kept losing more at regular intervals. But opening batter Max O'Dowd hung around and tried his best to get Netherlands as close to the target as possible.

O'Dowd remained unbeaten on 71 from 53 deliveries, an innings consisting of six fours and three sixes, as Netherlands reached 146/9 in their full quota of overs.