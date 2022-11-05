UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Set 142-run Target For England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:03 PM

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Sri Lanka have set the target of 142 runs for England in their final Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday.

The players of both sides are excited to show excellent performance today.

Earlier, Sri captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in their final Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup against England at the SCG in Sydney on Saturday.

Sri Lanka are already out of the semi-final race but England need to win this match to make it to the final four.

Australia, however, would want Sri Lanka to win this encounter as only that can help them qualify for the semi-finals.

Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

