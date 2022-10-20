UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Set Competitive Target For Netherlands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 20, 2022 | 12:17 PM

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

Kusal Mendia has led the Sri Lankan to a strong position by scoring 50 runs in today's match at Geelong.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Sri Lanka has set a competitive target for Netgelands in their today's clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Sri Lanka has scored 162 for six while batting first againat Netherlands.

(Details to follow)

