T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) New Zealand has set the target of 168 for Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Sydney cricket Ground today.

Glenn Phillips scored century for Kiwis in their inning against the Asia Cup winner.

New Zealand were in trouble in the Powerplay, losing 3 quick wickets. Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson all departed early, leaving New Zealand at 15/3.

A partnership of 84 was then built up between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, getting New Zealand out of trouble. After steadying the ship, Phillips then upped the ante, smashing some brilliant shots. He would bring up his second T20I hundred, scoring a breathtaking 104 off only 64 balls. Phillips hit ten fours and four massive sixes in his brilliant knock.

Daryl Mitchell (22) and Mitchell Santner (11*) also made handy contributions as New Zealand set Sri Lanka a target of 168. Kasun Rajitha (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. New Zealand sit on top of Group 1, with 3 points in two matches. Sri Lanka are fifth, with 2 points in two matches. New Zealand with a win could further cement their position at the top of the table, while a victory will see Sri Lanka jump to the top spot.

New Zealand have made one change in their XI, with fit-again all-rounder Daryl Mitchell replacing Mark Chapman in the XI. Sri Lanka also make one change with Kasun Rajitha coming in for the injured pacer Binura Fernando.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha