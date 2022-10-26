T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash with Zimbabwe?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players meet the school children at Perth Stadium, introduce them to cricket, play with them besides focusing on their own training ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash with Zimbabwe.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26, 2022) Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horn in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash at Perth stadium on Thursday (tomorrow).

The players who are busy with their training at the training sessions and working hard to come up with good results for the cricket fans back at home.

The players, however, met with the school children, introduced them to cricket and also played with them in a bid to motivate them. The children took much interest and they asked the cricketers about how to bowl and bat as well as about the other areas in the cricket.