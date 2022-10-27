T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe win by one run against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Zimbabwe had given the target of 130 runs to Pakistan in today’s clash at Perth Stadium.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Zimbabwe has beaten Pakistan by one run in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Perth Stadium.

However, Pakistan failed to chase the target just by one run.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted bat first against Pakistan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani