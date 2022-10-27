T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are determined to give tough time to each other in today’s clash at Perth Stadium.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 clash at Perth Stadium.

Both sides are determined to give tough time to each other in today’s match at Perth Stadium.

However, there is pressure on Pakistan after losing to India and it also needs to improve its rating in the ongoing tournament, so victory in today's match is crucial.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani