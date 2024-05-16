- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary Cricketers Take Part In Festivities At New York’s Nassau’s Ground
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 02:11 PM
The ICC T20 World Cup is due to be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 24.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) A vibrant celebration unfolded at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
The ICC T20 World Cup is due to be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 24.
With twenty teams vying for victory, the 2024 edition of the tournament introduces a revamped format. Initially, teams will be divided into four groups of five, with only the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8s.
In the Super 8 stage, teams will be further divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.
This year's tournament will witness matches hosted across three major cities in the United States - Dallas, Miami, and New York - marking their debut as hosts for the T20 World Cup.
Distinguished guests, including World Cup ambassador Younis Khan and cricketing icons, gathered to commemorate the occasion related to the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. Pakistani cricketers like Shoaib Malik, Anderson, and Courtney Ambrose, alongside several other esteemed former players, graced the event. Notably, all attendees participated in signing a monumental cricket bat, symbolizing their solidarity with the event.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
More Stories From Sports
-
Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title3 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final17 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship18 hours ago
-
VC praise interest of women, children in challenging sports18 hours ago
-
Babar Azam promises ‘positive intent’, aggressive approach against England18 hours ago
-
Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis18 hours ago
-
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship19 hours ago
-
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games20 hours ago
-
National Sports Conference on Friday21 hours ago
-
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team1 day ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results2 days ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update2 days ago