T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2024 | 02:11 PM

The ICC T20 World Cup is due to be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to June 24.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2024) A vibrant celebration unfolded at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Thursday in anticipation of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

With twenty teams vying for victory, the 2024 edition of the tournament introduces a revamped format. Initially, teams will be divided into four groups of five, with only the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8s.

In the Super 8 stage, teams will be further divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

This year's tournament will witness matches hosted across three major cities in the United States - Dallas, Miami, and New York - marking their debut as hosts for the T20 World Cup.

Distinguished guests, including World Cup ambassador Younis Khan and cricketing icons, gathered to commemorate the occasion related to the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. Pakistani cricketers like Shoaib Malik, Anderson, and Courtney Ambrose, alongside several other esteemed former players, graced the event. Notably, all attendees participated in signing a monumental cricket bat, symbolizing their solidarity with the event.

