Open Menu

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:53 PM

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka could score 77 in 20 overs which the Proteas easily chased in the 17th over during the fourth match at Nassau Cricket Stadium.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) In the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

In the fourth match of the T20 World Cup held at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York, the Proteas bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batsmen, with the entire Sri Lankan team collapsing for just 77 runs in the 20th over.

South Africa achieved the target of 78 runs in the 17th over with the loss of 4 wickets. Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with 20 runs. Among other players, Reeza Hendricks scored 4, captain Aiden Markram scored 12, and Tristan Stubbs scored 13 runs before getting out. Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten with 19 runs, and David Miller was not out with 6 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga took 2 wickets, while Dasun Shanaka and Nuwan Thushara took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis was the top scorer with 19 runs. Angelo Mathews scored 16, Kamindu Mendis scored 11, Dasun Shanaka scored 9, Charith Asalanka scored 6, and Pathum Nissanka scored 3 runs before getting out.

Captain Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara were all dismissed without scoring.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje took 4 wickets, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took 2 wickets each, and Ottniel Baartman took 1 wicket.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 8 Dasun Shanaka, 9 Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman

Related Topics

Africa Cricket T20 World ICC Sri Lanka David Nassau New York South Africa Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Keshav Maharaj All Top

Recent Stories

Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

9 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

9 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

9 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

10 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

10 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

10 hours ago
Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

10 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

10 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

10 hours ago
 3 suspects arrests by Attock police

3 suspects arrests by Attock police

10 hours ago
 Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam qu ..

Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final

10 hours ago
 Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreem ..

Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports