T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:53 PM
Sri Lanka could score 77 in 20 overs which the Proteas easily chased in the 17th over during the fourth match at Nassau Cricket Stadium.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) In the fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.
In the fourth match of the T20 World Cup held at the Nassau County International cricket Stadium in New York, the Proteas bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batsmen, with the entire Sri Lankan team collapsing for just 77 runs in the 20th over.
South Africa achieved the target of 78 runs in the 17th over with the loss of 4 wickets. Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with 20 runs. Among other players, Reeza Hendricks scored 4, captain Aiden Markram scored 12, and Tristan Stubbs scored 13 runs before getting out. Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten with 19 runs, and David Miller was not out with 6 runs.
For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga took 2 wickets, while Dasun Shanaka and Nuwan Thushara took 1 wicket each.
Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis was the top scorer with 19 runs. Angelo Mathews scored 16, Kamindu Mendis scored 11, Dasun Shanaka scored 9, Charith Asalanka scored 6, and Pathum Nissanka scored 3 runs before getting out.
Captain Hasaranga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara were all dismissed without scoring.
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje took 4 wickets, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj took 2 wickets each, and Ottniel Baartman took 1 wicket.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 8 Dasun Shanaka, 9 Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
South Africa (possible): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
